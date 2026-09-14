Scammers are cashing in on the hype surrounding Apple’s latest iPhones

Apple’s newest iPhones are barely a week old, and scammers are already cashing in from two different directions. Fake retail sites are targeting eager UK buyers with bogus deals, while in Hong Kong, hundreds of cardholders say they were charged for iPhones they never ordered.

Fake retailers exploit launch hype

According to The Guardian, fraudulent websites built to mimic real Apple retailers have surged since the September 9 announcement of the iPhone Duo and the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Domain registrations referencing new iPhone models have spiked past 200 within 24 hours during past launches, according to scam researcher Alexandre Francois of WhoisXML API, and this year looks no different.

The fake sites reportedly list iPhone 18 Pro units for hundreds of pounds lower than Apple’s official £1,199 starting price, push buyers toward bank transfers instead of card payments, and set tight countdown deadlines to discourage second-guessing. Some even advertise a standard iPhone 18, a model Apple hasn’t announced yet.

Hong Kong cardholders hit with real charges

Meanwhile, South China Morning Post reports that Hong Kong police have logged more than 700 complaints about unauthorized credit card charges tied to iPhone 18 pre-orders, totaling HK$ 14.7 million. One case alone reached HK $114,000.

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Multiple cardholders described being billed for iPhones they never bought, with several banks fielding a flood of complaints over a single weekend. Francis Fong, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, suggested Apple’s checkout may have skipped extra verification steps like 3D Secure to keep pre-order traffic moving, an opening scammers with stolen card data could exploit.

HSBC and Hang Seng Bank have both opened investigations and pledged refunds for verified unauthorized charges, but who ultimately foots the bill, Apple or the banks, remains to be seen.

If you’re considering one of the new iPhone models, treat this as a warning. Stick to the official website, avoid bank transfers, and check your card statement closely over the next few days.