 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Scammers are cashing in on the hype surrounding Apple’s latest iPhones

Fake retail sites in the UK and a wave of unauthorized charges in Hong Kong show just how far scammers will go to exploit a new iPhone launch.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iPhone Duo two apps side by side
Apple
Apple September iPhone Event Key Art
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 1 hour ago

Apple’s newest iPhones are barely a week old, and scammers are already cashing in from two different directions. Fake retail sites are targeting eager UK buyers with bogus deals, while in Hong Kong, hundreds of cardholders say they were charged for iPhones they never ordered.

Fake retailers exploit launch hype

According to The Guardian, fraudulent websites built to mimic real Apple retailers have surged since the September 9 announcement of the iPhone Duo and the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Domain registrations referencing new iPhone models have spiked past 200 within 24 hours during past launches, according to scam researcher Alexandre Francois of WhoisXML API, and this year looks no different.

Fake iPhone site screenshot
WhoisXML API via The Guardian

The fake sites reportedly list iPhone 18 Pro units for hundreds of pounds lower than Apple’s official £1,199 starting price, push buyers toward bank transfers instead of card payments, and set tight countdown deadlines to discourage second-guessing. Some even advertise a standard iPhone 18, a model Apple hasn’t announced yet.

Hong Kong cardholders hit with real charges

Meanwhile, South China Morning Post reports that Hong Kong police have logged more than 700 complaints about unauthorized credit card charges tied to iPhone 18 pre-orders, totaling HK$ 14.7 million. One case alone reached HK $114,000.

Recommended Videos

Multiple cardholders described being billed for iPhones they never bought, with several banks fielding a flood of complaints over a single weekend. Francis Fong, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, suggested Apple’s checkout may have skipped extra verification steps like 3D Secure to keep pre-order traffic moving, an opening scammers with stolen card data could exploit.

HSBC and Hang Seng Bank have both opened investigations and pledged refunds for verified unauthorized charges, but who ultimately foots the bill, Apple or the banks, remains to be seen.

If you’re considering one of the new iPhone models, treat this as a warning. Stick to the official website, avoid bank transfers, and check your card statement closely over the next few days.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
Apple’s new child safety tools are now available with better controls for screen time, web access, and harmful content
Parents can now start child accounts with a smaller set of approved apps and add more access later
Apple child safety features revealed at WWDC 2026

Apple first previewed a new set of child safety features at WWDC in June, and parents can now start using them with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. The update gives families more control over which apps children can access, what websites they can visit, who they can communicate with, and how much time they spend in certain app categories.

Apple is also changing Screen Time to make those controls easier to manage. Parents get a clearer view of device usage, quicker access to restrictions, and age-based guidance for setting limits across categories such as Games, Social Media, and Entertainment.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 rumors are heating up after the iPhone Duo launch
Samsung may be getting ready for round two of the tri-fold fight, but that rumored $2,899 price is still a tough sell.
Samsung Galaxy TriFold folding, TriFold Phone

Samsung may not be ready to let the tri-fold phone disappear just yet. New reports suggest the company is considering bringing the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 to market earlier than planned, potentially in response to Apple's newly launched iPhone Duo. The sequel was previously expected sometime in 2027, but that timeline could now be moved up.

Samsung wants a second shot at the tri-fold

Read more
iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. Pixel 11 Pro XL vs. Galaxy S26 Ultra: Which flagship deserves your $1,299?
Three phones, one price, three entirely different definitions of what makes a flagship worth buying in 2026.
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Over the years, I've written dozens of these comparisons, but this one feels different for two very specific reasons.

First, Apple, Google, and Samsung have landed on the same $1,299 starting price for their top-tier non-folding flagships, just as the memory crisis pushes smartphone component costs higher. That makes this less a simple spec comparison and more a test of what each company thinks is worth $1,299 in 2026.

Read more