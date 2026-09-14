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Siri AI is finally here with iOS 27, and Apple just gave its assistant a serious brain upgrade

Apple's long-promised Siri overhaul is finally rolling out with iOS 27, bringing personal context, onscreen awareness, app actions and smarter Apple Intelligence features.

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Siri Ai on iPhone
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

After years of Siri feeling more like a very polite voice-controlled remote than a genuinely intelligent assistant, Apple is finally rolling out its biggest Siri upgrade yet. iOS 27 is now available, bringing the redesigned Siri AI to compatible iPhones alongside the next generation of Apple Intelligence, with Siri AI initially rolling out in English.

And this isn’t just Siri getting better at setting timers. Apple has rebuilt the assistant around personal context, onscreen awareness, app actions and broader world knowledge, letting it understand more of what’s happening on an iPhone and actually do something about it. It puts Siri much closer to the ChatGPT– and Gemini-style assistants Apple has been chasing, except this one lives inside the operating system and knows its way around Apple’s apps.

Siri AI finally understands context and can actually get things done

The biggest change is personal context. Siri AI can search across information stored on the device, including messages, emails, and photos, to find relevant information without requiring a user to remember where it was buried. Ask about a restaurant a friend mentioned in Messages, for example, and Siri can find the conversation and surface the relevant details.

systemwide app actions and onscreen awareness on Siri AI
Systemwide app actions (left) and On-screen awareness (right) on Siri AI with iOS 27 Apple

It also gains onscreen awareness, allowing Siri to understand what is currently displayed and act on that context. Siri can work across apps too, including tasks such as drafting an email, editing and sharing photos, or turning information from a conversation into something useful elsewhere. Developers can expose their apps’ content and actions to Siri through Apple’s App Intents framework, which is what should make this particularly interesting as more apps get involved.

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Siri also gets its own dedicated app, complete with conversation history that can sync privately across Apple devices through iCloud. Users can start a conversation on a Mac and continue it on an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Vision Pro. It is a very chatbot-like addition, although Apple is essentially taking that experience and stitching it into the rest of its ecosystem.

Visual Intelligence on Siri AI in action
Visual Intelligence on Siri AI in action Apple

There is also a much more capable Visual Intelligence layer. On iPhone, Siri can use the camera to understand what is in front of the user, while iPad and Mac gain visual intelligence for content on the screen. That opens up everything from asking questions about an image to getting nutritional information about food or taking actions based on what Siri can see.

Apple Intelligence is becoming much more useful beyond Siri

Siri may be the headline, but Apple Intelligence is increasingly becoming a layer that runs across Apple’s software rather than a collection of standalone tricks. Write with Siri can generate, edit, and refine text almost anywhere, while Mail and Messages can adapt writing to the way a user communicates with specific people. Systemwide proofreading and improved dictation round out the writing upgrades.

Automatic Systemwide proofreading with Siri AI on iOS 27
Automatic Systemwide proofreading with Siri AI on iOS 27 Apple

On Mac, Siri AI is also built into Spotlight, turning it from a simple search tool into a place to ask questions and get answers. Users can also select text, files, or images and ask Siri about them directly through systemwide context menus. Underneath it all, Apple’s architecture combines on-device Foundation Models with Private Cloud Compute for more demanding requests, with Apple saying personal data isn’t stored or accessible to the company during those cloud-based requests.

And that’s what makes iOS 27’s Siri AI launch so important. Apple has spent years promising a smarter Siri, and after plenty of delays, that promise is finally becoming something users can actually try. Siri still has to prove itself in the real world, but for the first time, asking Apple’s assistant to handle something genuinely complicated doesn’t feel like tempting fate. The former punchline of the AI race might finally have something interesting to say.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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