Snapchat launches Plans to help friends organize meetups and events

Snap Map and Group Chats have already given Snapchat users ways to coordinate meetups, but they were never built to handle the full planning process. Details such as the date, time, guest list, and RSVPs could still end up scattered across conversations.

A new feature called Snapchat Plans is meant to fix that by giving users a dedicated place to create an event, send invitations, track RSVPs, and keep everything organized in one place.

So how does Snapchat Plans work?

Users can create a Plan by adding a title, date, and time, then invite up to 200 mutual friends. Events can also use dynamic Bitmoji cover art that changes as people respond.

Invitations arrive through individual chats, where friends can RSVP as Going, Maybe, or Can’t Go. Hosts can check the attendee list, invite additional people, or change event details later. Guests can also see who else is attending and update their response at any time.

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Snapchat sends a reminder one hour before the event starts, which should help avoid the classic problem of someone forgetting about plans buried several days back in a group chat.

Snapchat now has a dedicated place for your plans

A new My Plans section on user profiles keeps current, upcoming, and past events in one place. Friendship Profiles also get an Our Plans section that shows events shared between two friends. Snap says Plans are private and invite-only. The feature can be used for birthday celebrations, sporting events, study sessions, weekend hangouts, or other meetups.

There is already plenty of planning happening inside Snapchat. According to the company, 35% of recently surveyed U.S. Snapchatters between the ages of 13 and 24 said they use group chats to make plans and organize events. Snapchat also says users will soon be able to create a Plan directly from a chat. For now, the dedicated Plans feature gives those conversations somewhere more organized to go once people decide they actually want to meet.