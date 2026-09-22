Snapchat Lens+ Subscribers get five new AI tricks, including one that sings your messages

Snapchat is adding five new AI-powered features to Lens+, giving the paid tier more to do than simply unlock exclusive AR effects. The update touches chats, photos, stickers, and captions, and one of the new tools can even turn a message into a song.

Chat to Song works directly inside conversations. Users can press and hold a message, select Create Song, choose a musical genre, and Snapchat will generate a short original track from the text. The finished song can be previewed before being sent back into the conversation.

Your bad Snaps can get a second chance

AI Photoshoot appears to be the most practical addition among the new features. It can clean up photos where someone blinked, looked away, ended up in poor lighting, or got caught making an awkward expression. Similar photo-correction tools are already common on phones such as Google Pixels, Samsung Galaxy devices, and iPhones, so having that kind of cleanup built directly into Snapchat is a welcome addition.

AI Remix is a playful new feature designed to keep conversations interesting. It lets users take a Snap received from a friend and use AI to reimagine it in a completely different way. For example, a photo of a tabletop can suddenly be filled with cats, because who doesn’t love cats? The feature leaves plenty of room for creativity and gives users another fun way to keep a conversation going. Stickers can also be reimagined in new styles, you just have to provide a prompt of what you want.

Captions are getting a similar upgrade. Lens+ can generate styles such as bubble letters, spray paint, fuzzy textures, and foam, which adds more visual variety than Snapchat’s regular text options.

When will the new Lens+ features be available?

The new Lens+ features are rolling out now in all markets where Lens+ is available. Snap says access may vary by region over the coming weeks, so some subscribers may get Chat to Song, AI Photoshoot, AI Remix, sticker restyling, and the new caption fonts before others.