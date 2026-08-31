Some Galaxy S26 Ultra owners are still facing the red tint issue after installing the recent fix

Samsung’s software fix for the Galaxy S26 Ultra‘s red tint issue started rolling out last week, but it isn’t working for all affected owners and is reportedly causing new display quirks for some.

Some Galaxy S26 Ultra owners are still seeing red

Samsung originally announced the fix earlier this month, saying the red tint came from a calibration issue and not a hardware defect. At the time, the company urged users to visit a local service center for a display calibration or wait for an over-the-air update. That update landed last week, but it doesn’t seem to resolve the issue for all users.

According to Newsway, some owners say the red tint persists following the update, while others have reported a tint along the edges. A few users who took their phones in for calibration at a service center have highlighted different problems, including colored spots near the edges and reddening at the top and bottom.

What Samsung is telling affected users

Samsung’s advice for anyone still seeing the red tint is to turn off display features like Adaptive color tone, Color correction, Color filter, Extra dim, and Eye comfort shield to check whether that clears it. If the tint persists, the company has directed users to visit a service center for further evaluation and guidance.

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The situation has left many early adopters in a difficult position. When complaints first surfaced, Samsung reassured customers that a software update would resolve the issue without requiring panel replacements. However, recent user reports suggest that software adjustments alone may not be enough for every affected device.

Samsung has not officially responded to the new batch of complaints that surfaced following the update, and the company has yet to confirm how many units are affected overall. For now, owners who are still dealing with the red tint after installing the patch have little recourse beyond visiting an authorized service center or holding out for a follow-up patch.