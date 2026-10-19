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Some iPhone Duo buyers are getting an early delivery surprise as Apple moves up shipping dates

The earlier delivery dates appear to be limited to Apple Store orders in Japan and the US.

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If you pre-ordered the iPhone Duo and have been staring at a December delivery date, it might be time to check your order again. Several customers in the US and Japan are reporting that Apple has moved their estimated delivery dates up, in some cases by several weeks.

When iPhone Duo pre-orders went live last Friday, demand was so high that shipping estimates for new orders slipped to January 25 within the first 30 minutes. Apple even issued a statement calling the demand “nothing short of extraordinary.” Now, it seems some of those early buyers are in for a pleasant surprise.

How early are these new delivery dates?

In the US, YouTuber Matt Gonzalez who ordered a 512GB Star White model saw his December estimate shift to a November 20-30 window. A couple of other customers who were originally told December 1 to December 8 are now seeing November 16 to November 23.

Oh snap! My iPhone Duo order got moved up. Used to be December. pic.twitter.com/SgfADfMW1c

— Matt Gonzalez (@mattdgonzalez) October 19, 2026

Japan seems to be getting the best deal. One customer’s original December 3 to December 10 estimate has jumped to October 24, which is just one day after the iPhone Duo launches. Another user saw a December date move all the way up to October 23, which means they will get their phone on launch day.

iPhone Duo、12月着のはずが発売日着に……!?
心とおサイフの準備ができてない！！！ pic.twitter.com/Aw1xepVQLA

— トバログの人 ｜鳥羽恒彰 (@tobalog) October 19, 2026

Should you get your hopes up?

So far, the earlier dates only seem to apply to orders placed directly with Apple. If you bought your iPhone Duo from a carrier or another retailer, you might not see any changes yet.

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Apple hasn’t commented on the updated dates, so there’s a small chance these are errors that could get reverted. That said, Apple has a habit of underpromising and overdelivering on shipping estimates for new products, so I wouldn’t be surprised if more people see their dates move up in the coming days.


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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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