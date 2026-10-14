Splitwise now lets you calculate everyone’s share of a restaurant bill, including tax and tip

Splitting a restaurant bill can turn a fun dinner into an awkward maths exercise. This is why Splitwise has rolled out a new free feature called Itemize that lets one person snap a photo of the receipt and have the app sort out exactly who owes what.

Itemize feature can divide tax and tip proportionally on Splitwise, so nobody has to overpay for a dish they never touched. The feature launched today and is already live for every Splitwise user in the US and UK.

How does Splitwise’s Itemize feature work?

The process starts when one person takes a picture of a restaurant or bar receipt using Splitwise. Everyone at the table can then select the individual items they ordered and claim their share of any food or drinks ordered together.

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The app also calculates each person’s total, including their proportional share of tax and tip. So you won’t have to divide the bill manually or pay the same amount as someone who ordered considerably more.

Do your friends need to download Splitwise to split the bill?

The best part is that your friends do not need the Splitwise app to join in. They can hop into the split using a QR code without downloading anything or creating an account first.

When it is time to pay up, you get different options. You can settle through Splitwise Pay, hand over cash, or tack the amount onto an ongoing Splitwise balance to settle it later using a supported payment method.

The idea for Itemize came from a Splitwise engineer who found himself calculating everyone’s share after dinner with his running club. It’s one headache that many of us have faced, and I am glad it inspired the company to build a simpler way to handle group bills. Splitwise says it plans to bring the feature to more countries in the coming months.

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