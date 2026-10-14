 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Splitwise now lets you calculate everyone’s share of a restaurant bill, including tax and tip

Splitwise is coming for the friend who orders the most and insists on splitting evenly!

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
splitwise-itemize-feature
Splitwise / Digital Trends

Splitting a restaurant bill can turn a fun dinner into an awkward maths exercise. This is why Splitwise has rolled out a new free feature called Itemize that lets one person snap a photo of the receipt and have the app sort out exactly who owes what.

Itemize feature can divide tax and tip proportionally on Splitwise, so nobody has to overpay for a dish they never touched. The feature launched today and is already live for every Splitwise user in the US and UK.

How does Splitwise’s Itemize feature work?

splitwise-itemize-divide-bills
Splitwise / Digital Trends

The process starts when one person takes a picture of a restaurant or bar receipt using Splitwise. Everyone at the table can then select the individual items they ordered and claim their share of any food or drinks ordered together.

Recommended Videos

The app also calculates each person’s total, including their proportional share of tax and tip. So you won’t have to divide the bill manually or pay the same amount as someone who ordered considerably more.

Do your friends need to download Splitwise to split the bill?

The best part is that your friends do not need the Splitwise app to join in. They can hop into the split using a QR code without downloading anything or creating an account first.

When it is time to pay up, you get different options. You can settle through Splitwise Pay, hand over cash, or tack the amount onto an ongoing Splitwise balance to settle it later using a supported payment method.

The idea for Itemize came from a Splitwise engineer who found himself calculating everyone’s share after dinner with his running club. It’s one headache that many of us have faced, and I am glad it inspired the company to build a simpler way to handle group bills. Splitwise says it plans to bring the feature to more countries in the coming months.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Google’s new scam defenses on Android can hide your bank details and hang up on fraudsters
Gemini watches the links while Android hides the sensitive stuff
Google&apos;s New Android Scam Protection Feature

Scammers are getting smarter and more tech-savvy with each passing day, abusing phone features that can be used against you. So Google is rolling out a new Android security update, which aims to make some of those workarounds harder to pull off.

Android is getting several new scam protections spanning Google Messages, screen sharing, notifications, and call forwarding. One of the handy security upgrades is with screen sharing. Android can now automatically black out login fields and payment screens so sensitive information doesn't appear in the live feed when you stream the contents of your display through Chrome or an Android Web. The feature starts rolling out this month on devices running Android 15 or newer.

Read more
Samsung Health now needs just 3 days of sleep data to coach you toward better sleep
Samsung is making its Sleep Coaching feature easier to access while adding more personalized advice and clearer sleep reports.
Samsung health sleep tracking

Samsung is making it much easier to get started with Sleep Coaching in the Samsung Health app. With its latest update, you only need three days of sleep data from the past two weeks to begin, down from seven days in a month.

I think that’s a welcome change. Sleep Tracking only tells you how you slept, while Sleep Coaching tries to help you build better sleep habits. Lowering the requirement means you reach the more useful feature much sooner.

Read more
Apple’s redesigned Health app has disappeared, and users will have to wait longer
Just as the redesigned Health app was starting to look promising, Apple has pulled it from the latest beta and delayed the experience for testers.
new apple health app design

I was enjoying using the new Apple Health app design overhaul. Instead of throwing a long list of data at me, it presented my health data in an easily digestible format. It also added useful features like a readiness score, a longevity tab, and more.

Sadly, it seems users will have to wait even longer for this update to hit their iPhones, as Apple has just removed the new design from the latest iOS 27.2 developer beta 4.

Read more