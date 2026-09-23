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TECNO Demonstrates the Deep Customization Potential of Mobile AI with Tailored EllaClaw Agentic Workflows 

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TECNO EllaClaw on a phone
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Today, TECNO showcased the deep customization potential of its exploratory mobile AI agent, TECNO EllaClaw, through a tailored workflow ecosystem developed with leading global technology media outlet Digital Trends. Designed to address the real-world needs of digital content professionals and creators, the showcase highlights how TECNO is transforming Agentic AI into practical, personalized experiences that adapt to everyday workflows. Moving beyond generic mobile agentic AI, it demonstrates how TECNO’s rapidly evolving AI capabilities enable customizable, system-level intelligence for users across different professions, industries and real-world scenarios, paving the way for the next generation of mobile AI experiences.

“As Agentic AI continues to evolve, we believe that the true value of phone-native Agentic AI should not be limited to rigid, pre-set functions,” said Adrian Boly, President at Digital Trends Media Group. “It should have the flexibility to adapt to the specific needs and pain points of individual users, enabling intelligent solutions that are truly relevant to how they work. This collaboration with TECNO is an important first step in exploring what that level of customization can look like on a smartphone—and we believe there is much more to come.”

Tailored Agentic AI Workflows Built for Digital Content Professionals

EllaClaw’s flexible Agentic AI capabilities can be customized for a wide range of real-world scenarios and user needs. In this collaboration with Digital Trends, TECNO applied this flexibility to the daily workflows of technology journalists and content creators, ultimately narrowing the focus down to four representative scenarios that address key bottlenecks across the end-to-end content creation process.

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News Background Research turns EllaClaw into an always-ready research agent. When journalists encounter a developing story, they can share with EllaClaw, which autonomously identifies the topic, searches across trusted and selected news sources in the background, and synthesizes the findings into a structured brief covering historical context, key developments, stakeholder perspectives and source references. The result can then be saved directly into the phone’s Notes app, with an audio version available for quick listening — turning a fragmented research process into one continuous workflow. Building on these insights, Research-to-Script streamlines content planning by turning research into structured storyboards with multilingual script suggestions and supporting creative assets, helping creators move from ideas and research to production without manually switching between tools.

TECNO EllaClaw on a phone
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Personal Writing Style gives EllaClaw a persistent understanding of how each creator communicates. By analyzing user-provided writing samples, it builds a reusable style profile, and applies that profile when creating content for different platforms. The profile can continue to evolve with new samples and user feedback, allowing EllaClaw to become increasingly personalized over time. Finally, Social Media Risk-Word Check reviews content against platform-specific publishing considerations, helping creators reduce potential risks while preserving the effectiveness of their messaging. 

Together, these workflows demonstrate how EllaClaw combines multiple AI capabilities into a seamless workflow experience, helping users spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on creativity, storytelling, and meaningful content.  

Building the Future of Practical Agentic AI 

While TECNO developed this customized showcase specifically for professional content creators, it demonstrates the flexibility and scalability of EllaClaw, highlighting how its Agentic AI capabilities can be adapted to diverse real-world scenarios.  

Beyond intelligent automation, TECNO places user control, transparency, and privacy at the core of the EllaClaw experience. Designed as a digital co-pilot rather than an autopilot, EllaClaw supports users throughout the creative process while keeping every important decision in human hands. For content creation workflows, users review, refine, and approve every AI-generated output before publication, ensuring AI enhances productivity while creativity, judgment, and responsibility always remain with the user. 

Standing at the forefront of intelligent innovation, TECNO continues transforming AI-powered technology into real-world value, empowering consumers worldwide to embrace a more intelligent and accessible future. 

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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