Tecno made a Tonino Lamborghini edition smartphone and it looks pretty stunning 

At IFA 2026, Tecno came with a packed slate of hardware, revealing the MEGABOOK T15 360 as its first 360-degree hinge laptop, a Bezel-less Concept Phone, and the sleek TECNO CAMON Slim 5G smartphone. The limelight, however, was stolen by the TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition smartphone.

Yes, the name is quite a mouthful, but the device is extremely stunning to look at. The device adopts an eye-catching black-and-red palette with lovely hexagon patterns on the back. Running vertically across the rear shell is what Tecno refers to as the Pulse Line that plays a key role in the aesthetics. It lights up every time you boot up the phone.

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“Thanks to a dual-layer stacking process, the rear panel offers a refined reflective quality and includes countless internal mirror structures that refract and redirect light. As the phone rotates, red elements surface from and then dive into the light and shadows, as if raw energy flushes across the surface of the phone,” explains Tecno.

This Lamborghini phone is more than a flashy paint job

There’s also an Alive Matrix Display integrated within the rear camera island, reminiscent of what Nothing has done with its smartphones lately courtesy of the Glyph screen. Beyond the looks, however, the device is also pretty rugged. The build is IP69/69K certified, which is the best that the smartphone industry currently has to offer. You also get SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance certification, while the display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i shield.

Coming to the innards, the POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition is fairly stacked. Over at the front is a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz HyperLux AMOLED screen with an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Moreover, the in-house Wet & Oily Finger Touch Recognition 2.0 promises normal operation even when there is water or oily grime on the panel.

There is plenty of gaming hardware inside

The phone comes armed with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Ultimate silicon, tagging alongside a dedicated P1 Graphic Chip to assist with graphics-intensive chores, such as gaming. Thanks to this dual-chip design, Tecno’s luxurious phone can handle gaming at 144FPS in titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG, Call of Duty, and Honor of Kings.

For imaging duties, you get an optically stabilized Sony LYTIA 700C (1/1.56-inch) sensor that outputs images at 50-megapixel resolution. It sits alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, while a 13-megapixel snapper handles selfie and video-calling duties. A fairly generous 6,500mAh battery keeps the lights on.

This won’t be the first fusion of smartphones with supercar DNA. Earlier this year, Infinix launched a phone in partnership with Italian design firm Pininfarina. OnePlus also made a couple of McLaren Edition smartphones years ago, and I still have fond memories of those.