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The best iPhone 18 Pro carrier and retailer deals can save you serious money

Some iPhone 18 Pro deals can cover almost the entire cost of Apple’s new flagship

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Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and more
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Updated less than 6 hours ago

Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now open. Apple’s latest Pro phones start at $1,199 and $1,299, respectively, but several launch offers can cut hundreds of dollars from those prices.

The biggest discounts come from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, where savings can reach $1,200. Apple, Walmart, Xfinity, Total Wireless, and Visible also have deals worth considering. Both phones go on sale September 18.

The best carrier deals

AT&T offers up to $1,200 off either model with an eligible trade-in and qualifying plan. At the maximum discount, the offer covers the full starting price of the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro. The Pro Max still leaves $99 to pay. Customers switching to AT&T can also get up to $800 toward the remaining balance on their existing phone.

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T-Mobile matches that $1,200 maximum with an eligible trade-in or qualifying switch on select Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans. Other plan combinations offer discounts of up to $930 or $730.

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Verizon reaches the same $1,200 ceiling with an eligible trade-in and qualifying plan. Existing-line upgrades can get up to $1,020 off, and Simplicity Pro switchers have an option that does not require a trade-in.

Xfinity has another notable offer for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. New and existing customers can get the phone at no cost with a qualifying trade-in, Mobile Plus plan, and device payment plan. Xfinity Internet is also required.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max camera
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The best retailer deals

Apple offers between $175 and $885 in trade-in credit for an iPhone 13 or newer. Apple Upgrade is another option for buyers who regularly change phones. The Klarna-backed lease starts at $34.99 per month for the iPhone 18 Pro and $37.99 for the Pro Max on a 24-month term.

Apple Upgrade does not work like normal financing. You do not automatically own the phone after the final payment. It can be returned for an upgrade or purchased through the available buyout option. AppleCare costs extra, and damage can result in additional charges.

Walmart takes $100 off either model when pre-ordered through Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile. Verizon and AT&T offer 36-month financing at $31.92 per month for the Pro and $34.70 for the Pro Max. T-Mobile requires a larger upfront payment instead. Buyers pay $867 for the Pro or $937 for the Pro Max, followed by monthly payments of $11.75 or $13 for 24 months.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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