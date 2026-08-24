The Galaxy S26 FE battery is now all but confirmed, and it’s disappointing

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 FE is expected to arrive later this week, and one of the few remaining questions about the phone may have just been answered. Unfortunately, it is not the upgrade I was hoping for.

Brazilian regulator Anatel has certified the Galaxy S26 FE ahead of its expected August 27 debut. As first reported by Tecnoblog, the certification confirms a 4,900mAh battery, exactly the same capacity Samsung used in last year’s Galaxy S25 FE.

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That is particularly disappointing considering an earlier report suggested Samsung may switch the S26 FE to silicon-carbon battery technology. If that information is accurate, Samsung appears to be using the newer chemistry without actually giving buyers a bigger battery.

Samsung is sticking with 4,900mAh

Silicon-carbon batteries can pack more capacity into the same physical space, which has already allowed phone makers to push well beyond 5,000mAh without making their devices excessively thick. Samsung, however, may be taking a different approach with the S26 FE.

As we reported earlier, the company could instead use the technology to make the phone slimmer while keeping capacity at 4,900mAh. The Anatel certification now gives considerably more weight to the second half of that equation. The filing also confirms Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a 25W charger in the box for Brazil. Previous leaks point to the phone itself supporting 45W charging.

Most of the other hardware looks familiar too

The battery is hardly the only component expected to carry over. Previous leaks point to a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Samsung is expected to use the Exynos 2500, replacing the S25 FE’s Exynos 2400 but still sitting behind the newer Exynos 2600 used across the regular Galaxy S26 series.

The rear cameras are also expected to remain at 50MP for the main sensor, 12MP for the ultrawide, and 8MP for the 3x telephoto. At least the software could bring something new. Recent hands-on footage showed Samsung’s Horizon Lock camera feature running on an apparent S26 FE.

Samsung has officially scheduled its next Galaxy event for August 27, where it will introduce a new member of the Galaxy S26 family. If the leaks hold, the S26 FE is shaping up to be a pretty boring refresh.