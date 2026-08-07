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The Galaxy S26 FE has leaked in every color, and at least one has some personality

The Galaxy S26 FE is almost here with an older brain

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The Galaxy S25 FE propped up against a grey plant pot, with the rear of the phone facing the camera.
John McCann / Digital Trends

Samsung’s upcoming “budget” flagship has been making the rounds in the rumor mill over the past couple of weeks. From disappointing camera leaks to build refinements, nearly everything about the Galaxy S26 FE has been revealed. Now, another fresh leak has even given us a proper look at the phone along with its color options.

A fresh set of leaked renders from AndroidHeadlines gives us a clear look at the Galaxy S26 FE in all three of its expected color options. The images line up with an earlier color leak pointing to Graphite, Aqua Green, and a third finish sitting somewhere between blue and purple.

At least one color has some personality

Graphite is exactly what you would expect from a modern Samsung phone. It is the dark, understated, and safe look. Aqua Green brings more life to the lineup, while the blue-purple option is easily the most distinctive of the three in the leaked renders. The latter also looks close to the new color that debuted along with the Galaxy S26.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Color Options 2
AndroidHeadlines

There could still be additional Samsung.com-exclusive finishes that have yet to leak, but the current reporting points specifically to these three colors for the main lineup. Samsung has not officially confirmed any of them.

It really wants to look like a Galaxy S26

The renders also reinforce the biggest visual change we had already seen in earlier leaks. The Galaxy S25 FE’s three individually protruding rear cameras are now being replaced by the new design language as seen in the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Color Options
AndroidHeadlines

Previous leaks have pointed toward an Exynos 2500, 8GB of RAM, and Android 17. But this is still just unconfirmed rumors so far. We covered the alleged Exynos 2500 benchmark recently, where the S26 FE trailed the newer Exynos 2600 inside the standard Galaxy S26 by a sizeable margin.

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Samsung is also expected to launch the phone around September, which would line up closely with last year’s Galaxy S25 FE release. This is still just a leak, so we’ll have to wait for an official Samsung announcement to know if these colors are actually confirmed.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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