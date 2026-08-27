 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Galaxy S26 FE is official, and Samsung still isn’t shaking things up much

Samsung’s latest Fan Edition keeps much of the Galaxy S25 FE hardware, but adds One UI 9 and newer Galaxy AI features

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE smartphone
Samsung

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S26 FE, and as predicted, most of the hardware sticks pretty close to what we already saw on the Galaxy S25 FE. The phone uses the Exynos 2500, keeps the same 4,900mAh battery capacity, and carries over a familiar triple-camera setup.

The more interesting changes are on the software side. Samsung is making the Galaxy S26 FE the first phone in the Galaxy S26 lineup to ship with One UI 9, while also bringing over several newer camera and Galaxy AI features.

Most of the hardware stays familiar

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE smartphone
Samsung

The Galaxy S26 FE has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and brightness reaching 1,900 nits. The Exynos 2500 is paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, with a 512GB version available in some markets.

Recommended Videos

The cameras are largely unchanged. Samsung is using a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP camera sits on the front. Nightography also returns for low-light photos.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Pistachio Samsung
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Blueberry Samsung
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Graphite Samsung

Battery capacity also remains at 4,900mAh, although Samsung says 45W charging can take the phone to around 69% in 30 minutes. There is also 15W wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and IP68 protection.

One UI 9 brings most of the new stuff

Samsung has added My FanCam, which can track a selected person and automatically keep them centered while recording. Super Steady also gets Horizontal Lock, helping keep footage level while moving.

Galaxy AI gets some attention too. Now Brief can show customizable briefing cards, while Now Nudge works with more third-party apps and notifications. Circle to Search can now identify multiple items inside the same image, and Photo Assist supports edits through natural-language prompts.

The Galaxy S26 FE also gets seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. The company is throwing in a six-month Google AI Pro trial as well, which includes 5TB of cloud storage.

Samsung will start selling the phone on September 4 in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio. The 128GB model starts at $700, which is $50 more than the Galaxy S25 FE cost at launch.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
I wouldn’t spend $799 on the Galaxy S26 FE and get the Galaxy S26 or iPhone 17 instead
Samsung seems to have lost the Fan Edition narrative this time.
Accessories, Sunglasses, Face

Samsung’s Fan Edition has had a pretty good reputation so far. The idea is to celebrate fans (us, the customers) with specifications and features found in Samsung’s top-tier flagships, but at a more affordable price point so more people can experience them.

The S25 FE was a decent iteration in the lineup. It struck the perfect balance between accessibility and a flagship-like look and feel, which is the entire point of the Fan Edition. However, in my frank opinion, the new Galaxy S26 FE doesn’t really belong in that special zone, and yet again, it’s the unforgiving memory crisis at play.

Read more
Google cracks down on memory-hogging Android apps amid an AI-fueled RAM shortage
Google sets new Android app memory rules for 2027.
android-apps

RAM is getting expensive, and Google isn't waiting around to see how bad it gets. The company has announced new memory rules for Android apps distributed through the Play Store, and developers now have a hard deadline to clean up their code. As prices climb, people are opting for devices with leaner specs, and apps that use too much memory are hurting the overall experience for everyone.

What's changing for app developers?

Read more
The Galaxy S27 Pro could follow the Ultra’s new look, iPhone vibes and all
New CAD renders show a major rear redesign for Samsung’s rumored 6.6-inch Pro flagship
A Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in a man&apos;s hand.

Samsung’s rumored Galaxy S27 Pro has already appeared in several reports over the past few months, but we may now have our clearest look yet at the phone itself.

Android Headlines has published CAD renders attributed to OnLeaks that reportedly show the Galaxy S27 Pro with the same broad design direction we recently saw on the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The individual camera rings are gone, replaced by a much larger raised camera section stretching across the upper portion of the back. I have to admit, the new look still gives me some serious iPhone vibes.

Read more