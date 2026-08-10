 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

The Galaxy S26 FE specs are out, and Samsung is playing the same old game

Samsung appears to be recycling plenty of old hardware for the Galaxy S26 FE

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Close-up of three circular cameras on the back of the white Galaxy S25 FE
John McCann / Digital Trends

Samsung’s upcoming “budget” flagship has leaked so many times over the past few months that there is not much left for the company to reveal. We have already seen its colors, redesigned camera housing, older processor, and familiar cameras. Now, a new leak appears to have filled in nearly the entire spec sheet.

WinFuture has obtained detailed specifications for the Galaxy S26 FE, pointing to a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and brightness reaching 1,900 nits in high-brightness mode. The phone is expected to come in Graphite, Pistachio, and Blueberry.

The older chip is no longer much of a surprise

The leak once again points toward Samsung’s Exynos 2500 paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. We already covered an alleged Geekbench result for the phone in April, where the older chip trailed the Exynos 2600 inside the regular Galaxy S26 series by a sizeable margin.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Color Options 2
AndroidHeadlines

The cameras are looking equally familiar. WinFuture lists a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, an ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto offering 3x optical zoom. A 12MP camera sits on the front. An earlier leak already suggested Samsung would recycle much of the Galaxy S25 FE’s camera hardware, so there are few surprises here.

At least the battery gets some attention

The Galaxy S26 FE is said to pack a 4,900mAh battery and support 45W charging, which is exactly what Samsung already offers on the Galaxy S25 FE. The more interesting part is the battery chemistry. WinFuture believes Samsung may have switched to silicon-carbon technology.

Recommended Videos

If accurate, Samsung could be taking a similar approach to the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The foldable retained the same battery capacity as its predecessor, but the newer battery technology helped Samsung make the device slimmer. The Galaxy S26 FE could follow the same playbook, using silicon-carbon to reduce thickness rather than squeeze in a larger battery. Other specifications include IP68 protection, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Android 17, and One UI.

The phone is expected to cost €799 in the European market, which is €50 more than the launch price of the Galaxy S25 FE. Considering the current market conditions around RAM and storage, that price increase doesn’t look too bad, and Samsung has already warned that its future devices could get pricier due to rising component costs. Still, an older processor, familiar cameras, and no increase in the battery department could make the price harder to justify.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
I don’t care how thin the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is, and these two foldables show exactly why
The Razr Fold is thicker than Samsung’s latest, but I’d happily take the trade
Motorola Razr Fold vs Honor Magic V6 Featured

Every year, foldable manufacturers proudly shave another fraction of a millimeter from their newest phones. Samsung is a great example of this, building some of the sleekest flexible devices available in the market. Older foldables were chunky bricks, but the newer ones are now breaching regular flagship sizes.

After spending time with the Motorola Razr Fold and Honor Magic V6, then comparing them against Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 8, the hardware I appreciate most has very little to do with which device is the thinnest. What I'd rather trade an extra bit of width for is a useful hinge and a bigger battery.

Read more
How to watch Google’s August 12 Made by Google event, and what to expect
Google's keynote will stream live at 6 PM ET on August 12, but leaks have already filled in what's coming.
Made by Google August 2026 banner

Google is heading back to New York for its next Made by Google event, where it's set to unveil the Pixel 11 series. The company has confirmed the show for August 12, teasing "the next generation of Pixel" alongside artwork showing a shiny gold camera visor. If you want to watch the announcements as they happen, here is everything you need to know.

Made by Google August 2026: How to watch

Read more
Apple may make fake photos harder to pass off as iPhone shots
iPhone photos might soon leave a digital paper trail in iOS 27
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

In this age of AI, fake photos have become a genuine concern. But Apple might be planning on dealing with this with its next major iteration of iOS. Code discovered in iOS 27 beta 5 by 9to5Mac points to an unreleased feature called Apple Reference Image.

The system is designed to authenticate that an image originated from an iPhone camera by using information tied to the hardware that captured it. Meaning, iPhone photos could now arrive with a verifiable record of where they came from.

Read more