The Galaxy S27 could arrive in January, but Samsung still has a few loose ends to tie up

If you’re eyeing a Galaxy S26 right now, I’d advise you to hold that thought. The next Galaxy model may not be far enough out to justify buying it without doing your homework.

Tipster Lanzuk (via a post on the Korean blog Naver) says Samsung’s next flagship series, the Galaxy S27 lineup, could arrive as early as January 2027.

When could the Galaxy S27 launch?

Lanzuk’s translated post reads, “Major components for the Galaxy S27 have been finalized, and schedule management has begun.” Setting aside the potential inaccuracies in the machine translation, it sounds like Samsung has finalized the product and is now working to lock in the release timeline.

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As for the exact timeline, the tipster says, and I quote, “currently scheduled for release next January, or February at the latest.” So, while January sounds like the ideal launch window, the brand also seems to have a backup plan: launching in February. To me, the company seems to be trying to move its launch cycle forward by a month.

However, Samsung hasn’t confirmed this, so I’d treat January as a target, not a fixed timeline. For those catching up, the Korean giant unveiled the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026, and made it generally available on March 11, 2026.

What could derail the January plan?

Memory is the sticking point. Samsung is weighing UFS 5.0 (a faster phone-storage standard) and LPDDR6 (next-generation RAM) for the higher-end variants. As we all know, better parts cost more (or, I should say, dramatically more in 2026).

Samsung already raised US Galaxy S26 prices by $100 or more on October 1, 2026, which worries me about S27 pricing. If the company raises prices even more at launch, the S27 could be one of Samsung’s most expensive launches in a while.

Separately, a Korean report claims overheating issues with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 could push the Ultra toward Samsung’s Exynos 2700 chip. However, Qualcomm exec Don McGuire has denied the claim.

I’d wait for Samsung’s own invite before planning an upgrade.

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