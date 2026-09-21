The Galaxy S27 Pro could boast 1TB of storage, but its RAM ceiling may remain frustratingly low

If a 1TB Galaxy phone sounds appealing, a new leak brings both good and bad news. The good news is that Samsung may offer that storage on two S27 models, the Ultra and the purported Pro. However, only one of the two phones pairs the top-end storage with the memory it deserves.

For those catching up, the Galaxy S27 series is expected to go official in January or February 2027, and this time, the Korean giant could unveil not three but four devices.

Only the Ultra could get 16GB of memory

The vanilla Galaxy S27 and the Galaxy S27 Plus are on the table, but the S27 Ultra could be accompanied by a new S27 Pro (via Sammy Guru).

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Per tipster @wallegalaxy (via an X post), the baseline Galaxy S27 and the Galaxy S27 Plus could stick to 256GB and 512GB of storage, with a possible 128GB variant available in select regions.

However, all storage tiers could be paired with 12GB of RAM (similar to the current Galaxy S26 lineup). The new Pro and Ultra might feature a 1TB storage option, giving users the extra storage headroom they expect from a top-tier Android flagship.

So, where’s the catch with the RAM?

The frustrating part, however, is that the additional storage doesn’t come with additional memory for everyone. Despite offering a 1TB storage option, the S27 Pro might cap at 12GB of RAM, basically the same as the regular and Plus models.

Only the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s top 1TB configuration could get 16GB of RAM. It is also rumored to get the largest battery on an Ultra yet. While 12GB of RAM sounds perfectly fine for regular workloads, it might struggle with heavy multitasking and on-device AI workloads.

That is where 16GB of memory comes in. It could help keep a couple more apps in the background or allocate more capacity to an on-device task running in the background while you’re still going through email or checking your messages.

Anyway, it could be a significant difference between the two phones on paper. At the end of the day, remember these are still early leaks for phones that are at least a quarter away from launch.