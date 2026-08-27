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The Galaxy S27 Pro could follow the Ultra’s new look, iPhone vibes and all

New CAD renders show a major rear redesign for Samsung’s rumored 6.6-inch Pro flagship

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A Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in a man's hand.
A Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in a man's hand. Tom Bedford / Digital Trends

Samsung’s rumored Galaxy S27 Pro has already appeared in several reports over the past few months, but we may now have our clearest look yet at the phone itself.

Android Headlines has published CAD renders attributed to OnLeaks that reportedly show the Galaxy S27 Pro with the same broad design direction we recently saw on the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The individual camera rings are gone, replaced by a much larger raised camera section stretching across the upper portion of the back. I have to admit, the new look still gives me some serious iPhone vibes.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
OnLeaks / Android Headlines

Samsung is moving away from the familiar camera rings

Samsung has relied on individual camera rings across its flagship phones for several generations, so the Galaxy S27 Pro would look noticeably different if these renders are accurate. I was hoping Samsung might look back toward something closer to the Galaxy S10 and its cleaner horizontal camera strip. Instead, the larger camera section looks much closer to the direction Apple has taken with its recent Pro iPhones.

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There could still be some practical benefits to the redesign. We previously reported that a similar change on the Galaxy S27 Ultra may help Samsung make room for built-in Qi2 magnets. Whether the same applies to the Pro is unclear, but magnetic charging would be a welcome addition if Samsung can make it work.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
OnLeaks / Android Headlines

The Ultra should still have plenty to separate itself

The Galaxy S27 Pro may borrow quite a bit from the Ultra, but previous reports point to several important differences. The Pro is expected to use a 200MP main camera and 50MP ultrawide, while its 12MP 3x telephoto would sit below the Ultra’s rumored 50MP 5x camera. Its battery could reach 5,200mAh, while Samsung is reportedly testing Galaxy S27 Ultra prototypes between 5,700mAh and 6,000mAh.

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
OnLeaks / Android Headlines

The renders also show no S Pen slot on the Pro, while the stylus is still expected on the Ultra. Samsung is separately rumored to be working on a self-healing display coating for the Ultra, giving its most expensive flagship another potential advantage.

While there are still plenty of differences between the two, I could see the Galaxy S27 Pro finding an audience among buyers who want something close to the Ultra experience without the massive 6.9-inch display or the higher price that comes with it.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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