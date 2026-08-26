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The Galaxy S27 renders just leaked, and Samsung is playing it incredibly safe

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Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
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Samsung may be preparing a pretty dramatic makeover for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, but if you were expecting the regular Galaxy S27 to join in on the fun, you might want to temper those expectations. Android Headlines, working with well-known leaker OnLeaks, has shared what it says are official renders of the Galaxy S27, giving us an early look at Samsung’s next compact flagship from just about every angle. And unlike the Ultra, which appears to be heading in a noticeably different design direction, the regular S27 looks incredibly familiar.

At first glance, you could easily mistake it for the Galaxy S26. The phone appears to stick with Samsung’s clean, flat-sided design, along with three individual camera rings running vertically down the back. That also means the camera bump isn’t going anywhere, so the phone will likely continue to wobble slightly when you’re tapping away at it on a desk. Samsung isn’t changing the size much, either. The Galaxy S27 reportedly measures around 149.75 x 71.88 x 7.25mm, compared with the Galaxy S26’s 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2mm dimensions. So, we’re talking about fractions of a millimeter rather than anything you’re likely to notice in your hand. The 6.3-inch display is also expected to stick around, keeping the Galaxy S27 as Samsung’s relatively small flagship option.

Samsung may be saving the big changes for the inside

The familiar exterior doesn’t necessarily mean the Galaxy S27 will be a boring upgrade. In fact, some of the more interesting rumored changes are hiding underneath it. One of the biggest could involve the camera. Samsung is reportedly testing a new Sony sensor for the Galaxy S27’s main camera, potentially replacing the company’s own ISOCELL sensor. If that happens, it would be particularly notable because the base Galaxy S model hasn’t received a major main-camera hardware change in years.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Android Headlines and OnLeaks
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Android Headlines and OnLeaks
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Android Headlines and OnLeaks

Battery life could get an even bigger boost. Samsung has already started experimenting with silicon-carbon battery technology on its foldables, and rumors suggest the Galaxy S27 could benefit from it too. The phone is tipped to pack a battery of around 4,900mAh, a substantial increase for a device that appears to be virtually the same size as its predecessor. As for performance, things are less certain. Samsung could once again split Snapdragon and Exynos chips between regions, although early rumors suggest the upcoming Exynos 2700 is performing well enough that Samsung could potentially use it more widely. The Galaxy S27 is also expected to retain 12GB of RAM and begin with 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy S27 could also become more expensive

There may be a catch to all those internal improvements: price. The Galaxy S26 already moved Samsung’s base flagship from $799 to $899, and another $100 increase is reportedly possible for the Galaxy S27. Nothing is locked in this far ahead of launch, of course, and Samsung can adjust pricing much closer to release. The launch date itself isn’t official either. Samsung has historically moved its Galaxy S announcements to early in the year, and current expectations point to a February 2027 unveiling, potentially shortly before MWC.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Android Headlines and OnLeaks

That leaves plenty of time for details to change. But if these renders are accurate, Samsung’s strategy is already becoming clearer. The Galaxy S27 may look almost identical to the phone before it, while saving the upgrades you’ll actually notice for the camera, battery, and hardware inside.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
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