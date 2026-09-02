The Galaxy S27 Ultra could use an Exynos processor for the first time since 2022

Samsung may be preparing to put its own processor back inside the Galaxy S Ultra after a five-year absence. A report from Korean publication MoneyToday claims the company is developing an Exynos 2700 version of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which would be the first Ultra model to use Exynos since the Galaxy S22 Ultra launched in 2022.

Recent Galaxy S Ultra models have relied on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra had also been expected to stick with Qualcomm.

Samsung may finally trust Exynos with the Ultra again

The report says Samsung has ordered Galaxy S27 Ultra motherboards designed around the Exynos 2700, indicating that development of an Exynos-powered model is underway. Samsung had already been expected to use the Exynos 2700 in several Galaxy S27 models outside the US. The Ultra was the notable exception.

Previous reports may help explain the change. Early estimates have pointed to a 19% multi-core performance advantage over the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in Geekbench 6.5, along with a 9.5% lead over the higher-end Pro version.

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The Exynos 2700 is also reportedly targeting stronger GPU performance at lower power and lower overall power consumption. Those figures remain early claims rather than independently verified results, but bringing the chip to the Ultra would suggest Samsung is quite confident in the chip. The report cites an insider who has stated, “It is unusual for an Exynos version to be added when the major development process for Snapdragon was nearly complete. This signifies high expectations for the proprietary AP (Application Processor).”

The US could still stick with Snapdragon

Qualcomm is not being pushed out of the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Snapdragon-powered models are reportedly still in development, with the United States expected to receive Qualcomm’s chip while markets such as Korea could get the Exynos 2700.

Samsung could therefore also return to its familiar regional processor split. The Galaxy S22 Ultra shipped with an Exynos 2200 primarily in Europe and the UK, along with some parts of the Middle East, Africa, and some other regions. All that said, the phone is still months away from launch, so it is too soon to treat the report as fact.