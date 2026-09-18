 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

The Galaxy S27 Ultra might finally break Samsung’s 5,000 mAh battery ceiling

Certification filings suggest the Galaxy S27 Ultra is getting its biggest battery upgrade in years.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Samsung’s purported Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra just passed Chinese regulatory certification, and the smartphones are expected to debut early next year. 

Buried deep in the certification is the battery news most enthusiasts have been waiting for, including me (with a pinch of salt). Both phones could come with a significantly bigger battery than the outgoing models. However, the charging speed might remain the same.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
Tom Bedford / Digital Trends

How much bigger are the batteries on the two Galaxy S27 models?

China’s 3C certification agency claims that the Galaxy S27 Ultra features a 5,534 mAh battery cell. Since manufacturers typically round that up, Samsung’s next Ultra could end up with a marketed capacity of around 5,600 to 5,700 mAh (via GSMArena). 

Recommended Videos

That puts the S27 Ultra ahead of the outgoing S26 Ultra by around 10%. This is easily the biggest single-generation jump Samsung’s flagship has seen in a few years. For those catching up, the company has retained the 5,000 mAh capacity on its Ultra models for the last six years. 

The Galaxy S27 Pro isn’t far behind either, with a certified 5,087 mAh cell. In my opinion, Samsung might round that off to 5,100 or 5,200 mAh. Even without the marketing round-up, the S27 Pro could still beat last year’s Ultra despite its smaller frame.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Tom Bedford / Digital Trends

Does that mean faster charging too?

Unfortunately, no. The same certification confirms both phones stick with 60W wired charging, which is identical to the current Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, I still think that’s a meaningful shift for Samsung. 

Given that the S26 Ultra easily offers around six to seven years of screen-on time with mixed usage, and even more with lighter use, the S27 Ultra could improve that number by about 10%. 

None of this is official yet, since Samsung hasn’t confirmed final specs, but certification numbers like this rarely move much before launch.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
Apple explains how it made the iPhone Duo crease nearly disappear
Apple says the iPhone Duo’s matte screen helps mask the crease as the display ages
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Apple has spent years watching Samsung and other Android brands refine foldable phones, so expectations were always going to be high for the iPhone Duo. One of the biggest questions was the crease running through the middle of its 7.6-inch folding display. Early hands-on impressions suggest Apple has managed to make it remarkably subtle, and the company has now explained part of how it pulled that off.

Speaking to TechRadar, Apple VP of Hardware Engineering Tom Marieb said the Duo’s matte nano-texture finish plays an important role. Glossy displays are highly reflective, which makes small variations in the surface easier to see. Apple chose a matte finish because it is more forgiving of changes around the hinge as the display ages. Marieb was confident enough to tell journalists, “Hold us accountable to that, please.”

Read more
Random meeting and event invites on your calendar could be a phishing attack. Here’s how to stay safe
Your email security may block the scam, but the calendar invite could still get through.
A man using Google Calendar on a laptop.

If a strange meeting invite has shown up on your calendar lately that you don't remember agreeing to, you're not alone, and it might not be harmless. Security firm Sublime says a technique called ICS phishing has exploded in recent months, projecting a roughly 33,000% increase in calendar-based phishing attacks between May and September alone (via ZDNET).

Why are fake calendar invites so effective?

Read more
Your iPhone 17 Pro case may fit the iPhone 18 Pro after all, but there’s a catch
Apple drew the line at a camera bump barely thicker than a sheet of paper, but plenty of case makers are ignoring it entirely.
Casetify iPhone 18 Series Cases Featured

Everyone has tried to fit an old iPhone case onto a new one, with varying degrees of success. I couldn’t snap my iPhone 16 case onto my iPhone 17, mainly because of the changed dimensions.

That’s exactly what iPhone 18 Pro buyers are wondering right now, especially those upgrading from the iPhone 17 Pro. Retailers do offer a decent buyback value for an iPhone, but the cases, especially if someone has four or five of them, usually end up sitting unused.

Read more