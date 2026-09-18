The Galaxy S27 Ultra might finally break Samsung’s 5,000 mAh battery ceiling

Samsung’s purported Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra just passed Chinese regulatory certification, and the smartphones are expected to debut early next year.

Buried deep in the certification is the battery news most enthusiasts have been waiting for, including me (with a pinch of salt). Both phones could come with a significantly bigger battery than the outgoing models. However, the charging speed might remain the same.

How much bigger are the batteries on the two Galaxy S27 models?

China’s 3C certification agency claims that the Galaxy S27 Ultra features a 5,534 mAh battery cell. Since manufacturers typically round that up, Samsung’s next Ultra could end up with a marketed capacity of around 5,600 to 5,700 mAh (via GSMArena).

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That puts the S27 Ultra ahead of the outgoing S26 Ultra by around 10%. This is easily the biggest single-generation jump Samsung’s flagship has seen in a few years. For those catching up, the company has retained the 5,000 mAh capacity on its Ultra models for the last six years.

The Galaxy S27 Pro isn’t far behind either, with a certified 5,087 mAh cell. In my opinion, Samsung might round that off to 5,100 or 5,200 mAh. Even without the marketing round-up, the S27 Pro could still beat last year’s Ultra despite its smaller frame.

Does that mean faster charging too?

Unfortunately, no. The same certification confirms both phones stick with 60W wired charging, which is identical to the current Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, I still think that’s a meaningful shift for Samsung.

Given that the S26 Ultra easily offers around six to seven years of screen-on time with mixed usage, and even more with lighter use, the S27 Ultra could improve that number by about 10%.

None of this is official yet, since Samsung hasn’t confirmed final specs, but certification numbers like this rarely move much before launch.