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The Galaxy Z Fold 8’s success is reportedly creating a major supply headache for Samsung

Samsung is reportedly struggling to secure enough display driver chips to keep up with unexpectedly strong demand for its new passport-style foldable.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable smartphone
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
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Samsung’s gamble on a new form factor appears to be paying off faster than its supply chain can handle. Consumer demand for the passport-style Galaxy Z Fold 8 has reportedly shattered internal expectations, to the point that the company is facing a severe component bottleneck.

The one part slowing down production

According to a report from ZDNet, supply shortages for the Display Driver ICs have forced Samsung to pull component allocations intended for its 2027 smartphone lineup just to sustain current production runs. These specialized chips manage communication between the display panel and the processor, and unlike standard off-the-shelf parts, they are built specifically for a single display setup.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 featured
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 display controller was designed by Samsung’s System LSI division and is manufactured by Taiwanese foundry UMC on a 22-nanometer process. The report states that UMC’s 22nm capacity is already booked solid by existing clients, and the foundry denied Samsung’s request for an expedited priority order. Given that standard wafer processing typically takes months, Samsung had little choice but to redirect DDI volume earmarked for next year’s models to the Fold 8.

Demand surges for the new design

The reported supply crunch highlights how dramatically interest has shifted toward Samsung’s new foldable design. While early demand for the clamshell Z Flip 8 has reportedly lagged behind expectations, buyers have reacted far more enthusiastically to Samsung’s wider foldable redesign, which trades the traditional tall aspect ratio of the Z Fold lineup for a short and wide, passport-style form factor.

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That leaves Samsung in an unusual spot. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 has quickly turned into an unexpected hit, but if you step over to Samsung’s online store, the supply strain is already showing through out-of-stock listings and slipping delivery windows. To bridge the gap, Samsung reportedly authorized an extra run of one million units, yet display driver availability remains the one bottleneck standing in the way. Until foundry capacity opens up, Samsung will have to keep juggling component orders just to put its most exciting foldable in years into buyers’ hands.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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