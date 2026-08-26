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Apple schedules September 9 event to launch new iPhones and more

Apple's big "Surprise" could be its first ever foldable iPhone.

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A stylized Apple logo on a black background for Apple&apos;s Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022.
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, foldable iPhone, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 8 hours ago

Apple has just announced the date for its next Fall launch event, which is going to take place on September 9th. The event kicks off at 10 am at the famed Steve Jobs Theater at Apple, with a select group of media and creators invited to attend it in-person.

What to expect?

The big showcase is going to be the updated smartphones, and this year, all eyes will be on Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone. According to reliable sources like Bloomberg, Apple will only introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Ultra, which is supposedly the finalized name for the foldable device. The vanilla iPhone 18 has reportedly been pushed to next year.

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All leaks point to an unchanged design for the iPhone 18 Pro, including the big camera hump. Internally, however, we can expect a new processor and an upgraded main camera with a mechanical aperture system. The foldable iPhone, on the other hand, will be compact and could follow the same direction as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Surprise and shine! It’s almost time for the #AppleEvent, on Wednesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/SLkIcNmLwP

— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) August 26, 2026

The device will reportedly have a metallic chassis, a dual camera setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, instead of the face unlock-driven Face ID system on the current crop of iPhones. Price hikes are also expected. Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could go up by $200 compared to its predecessor, while the foldable iPhone could cost somewhere around $2,000 in the US.

What else?

Aside from the iPhone, Apple is also expected to launch new smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 12 is expected to pack a faster chip, but no substantial design changes are expected for Apple’s next smartwatch. Apple could also launch the rugged and more expensive Pixel Watch Ultra 4 at the event.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

A refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini smart speaker are also set to be on the launch table for the September 9 event. We are also expecting Apple to launch the AirPods 5, while the more ambitious Pro model with built-in cameras has reportedly been delayed until 2027.

And finally, we can also expect Apple to launch a new iPad mini with an upgraded OLED display. Another reason that this event is going to be special is that Tim Cook’s historic tenure has come to an end, and new CEO John Ternus will likely take the stage to deliver the keynote and introduce Apple’s next wave of devices.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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