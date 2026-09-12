The iPhone Duo feels like what happens when smartphones run out of ideas

The iPhone Duo is probably the most visually different iPhone Apple has made in years, which should make it feel like some kind of reset. Instead, the weirdest thing about it is how quickly the novelty wears off.

Maybe that’s because we’ve spent so long staring at slightly improved slabs that any change in shape now registers as more significant than it actually is. The Duo folds. First time for an iPhone. It also feels oddly familiar for something that’s supposed to represent the next phase of one of the most important consumer products ever made.

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I keep looking at it and thinking that maybe the smartphone industry has finally reached the point where moving the furniture around counts as renovation.

Why the shape had to change

For years, smartphone makers kept improving the same basic object: faster chips, better cameras. Bezels shrank until there was almost nothing left to shave off.

All of that was useful, but fewer upgrades actually changed what using a phone felt like. My phone today does roughly the same things my phone did several years ago. It just does them faster, with a nicer screen and better photos of my cat.

The Duo feels like Apple acknowledging that problem without ever having to say it. Refining the slab stopped looking like progress, so the slab now folds.

What makes that more interesting is who got there first. Samsung unveiled the first Galaxy Fold in 2019. Apple waited seven years, long enough for Samsung to reach its eighth generation while Huawei and Honor kept pushing on hinges and durability.

Apple once defined the shape everyone else spent years chasing. With foldables, it’s entering a category other companies already spent years making thinner, less fragile, and eventually normal enough to stop looking experimental.

Samsung can lose a foldable customer to Apple and still have one of its businesses supplying the screen that made the sale possible.

And yes, folding displays are genuinely impressive pieces of engineering. But changing the shape has become more valuable partly because everything happening inside the shape has become harder to make exciting.

A folding screen solves that immediately. You can see the difference from across the room. You don’t need a benchmark chart or a camera comparison. The product itself announces that something has changed.

Whether anything important changed with it is another question.

Two ecosystems, one supply chain

This gets even stranger once Samsung enters the picture.

Apple and Samsung are still treated as opposing camps. You pick one ecosystem, argue about cameras and software, then spend the next five years pretending your choice was obviously correct.

But underneath all of that branding, the hardware industry is much messier. Samsung Display is reportedly the exclusive supplier of the Duo’s folding OLED panel, and Apple is said to be paying around $250 for each one. So every time Apple sells its $1,999 answer to the Galaxy Z Fold, part of that money is effectively flowing back into the Samsung empire.

That doesn’t mean Samsung makes the Duo, and the reported $250 is component revenue rather than pure profit. But it does make the rivalry feel a little more theatrical. Samsung can lose a foldable customer to Apple and still have one of its businesses supplying the screen that made the sale possible.

It gets stranger still when you look at the phones themselves. Samsung is also selling a foldable with a very similar short-and-wide shape of its own, which makes the idea of two completely different visions of the future harder to take seriously.

Both companies are solving many of the same problems inside the same industrial ecosystem, and the answers are starting to converge. You can pick your operating system, your cameras, and whichever corporate ecosystem annoys you least, but the farther down you look, the more those competing futures start sharing the same plumbing.

At some point, it starts feeling less like choosing between different ideas of what comes next and more like choosing who gets to put their logo on it.

Innovation now has a cover charge

Then Apple asks $1,999 for the privilege. The number makes a lot more sense once you stop looking at the Duo as an experiment and start looking at the market Apple is walking into.

China is already one of the most important foldable markets in the world. IDC put Huawei’s share of foldables sold there at 60 percent as of the first quarter of 2026, which tells you how thoroughly the category was already built out before Apple showed up. The same research firm expects the Duo to take something like a fifth of global foldable unit sales in its first year, but more than a third of the category’s total dollar value, because nobody else is charging $1,999 for one.

Samsung, Huawei, and everyone else already spent years proving foldables can work. Apple showed up once the category was mature enough to make serious money.

The normal smartphone is now so good, so predictable, and so difficult to meaningfully screw up that novelty has migrated upward. The boring slab is the sensible purchase. The interesting version costs two grand.

We’ve spent years complaining that smartphones had become boring, and apparently the answer wasn’t to make phones strange again. It was to make strange phones luxury products.

Experimentation is still happening. It just costs extra now, and comes with a financing plan. Apple arrived after the category had been stress-tested, and after the hardest questions had already been answered by somebody else.

The Duo could be excellent. It could even make folding phones feel normal in a way previous devices never managed.

But I remember that back in 2007, Apple took the risk and everyone else scrambled to catch up. This time, other companies did the risky part first, and Apple bravely showed up once the numbers made sense.