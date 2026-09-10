The iPhone Duo gives iOS room to breathe, and it’s a whole new experience

With nearly 3 million people watching, Apple had its “and one more thing” moment again with its first-ever foldable. After years of anticipation, the iPhone Duo finally made its debut, and it instantly sent the internet in a frenzy. Chatter all across social media was revolving around how the new iPhone looked, while other made fun of how much it cost.

But what really had me hooked was the way it worked. I didn’t expect the iPhone Duo to completely change how I looked at iOS 27. Apple’s latest software update has plenty going for it on a conventional iPhone. Siri AI is finally here, Liquid Glass is more customizable, and many smaller quality-of-life improvements scattered everywhere. We’ve already spent time with those changes, and the general feeling has been one of refinement rather than reinvention.

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Now, iOS has to be more than just a tiny iPad, and feel distinct from a regular iPhone. The iPhone Duo actually ships with iOS 27.1, and Apple has reworked significant parts of the interface specifically around its 5.4-inch outer display and 7.6-inch inner screen.

Having spent time with a bunch of recent foldables, like the Motorola Razr Fold, several of these ideas are immediately familiar to me. What caught my eye with the Duo is how thoroughly Apple appears to have reconsidered the flow of iOS around them.

Opening the iPhone Duo changes how we interact with iOS

Open the iPhone Duo and the Home Screen becomes a two-page layout, with Today View and its widgets on the left and apps on the right. Apple has also moved the Dock, app navigation, and other important controls toward the side of the display, where your thumb can actually reach them on such a wide device.

Even familiar iPhone furniture has moved. The Dynamic Island runs vertically along the side and expands there for Live Activities and alerts, while the traditional status bar has been condensed into a small circular system sitting in the corner. Some of these changes might not be universally loved by many, including myself, but if it flows well with everyday ues, I’m sure it will work out.

Every control Apple moves sideways gives the inner display more uninterrupted vertical space for whatever you are actually doing. The outer screen benefits from the same thinking when the Duo is closed. One of the best things is also the visual continuity between the two displays.

Apple gave both screens the same aspect ratio so content scales proportionally as the phone opens and closes, and early hands-on testing observed a gradual transition where the interface appears to come into focus as it moves between displays rather than abruptly jumping from one screen to another. It is a small detail, yet it gets at what makes the software interesting. iOS understands that the hardware is moving. Hopefully, other brands do take note of this, since some people are already working on an implementation on their own (and it looks great on the Z Fold 8).

That was quick lol. A Galaxy Z Fold8 user has already built something to replicate the iPhone Duo opening and closing animation. pic.twitter.com/N0xmDbZbL2 — Noah Cat (@Cartidise) September 10, 2026

Split View changes what you knew about an iPhone

Split View finally brings proper side-by-side multitasking to the iPhone. You can place an app on one side of the inner display and launch another beside it, quickly swap either app, save app pairs, and even open two windows of the same app. Apple uses Safari as an example, letting you keep two webpages visible for things like comparison shopping.

Apple is extending that idea beyond ordinary app pairs. You can have Siri AI open on one side while the content you’re asking about remains visible on the other, and portrait mode lets you pin a video toward the top while continuing to use another app beneath it.

Then there’s tent mode

While Apple doesn’t excplicitly call it that, the form is basically the same. The company describes the iPhone Duo’s different configurations as Closed, Portrait, Landscape, Seated, and Standing. In the Seated position, the Duo can sit partially folded on a table with video on the upper half while controls remain accessible below. Apple shows this being used for shows and workouts, which turns the hinge itself into a built-in stand.

Flip it into the Standing position and the outer display becomes useful instead. You can watch a movie at an adjustable angle or use the upgraded StandBy mode for a clock, photos, weather, calendar information, and widgets. Crucially, StandBy on the Duo can run without the phone being connected to a charger, which makes the mode far more useful around a desk or bedside table. This is exactly how the Razr Fold functioned, while Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 8 skips it due to its new hinge design.

The hinge on the iPhone Duo creates several physical states in between, and the software decides whether those states become useful or remain little more than a party piece.

Even the second display gets actual jobs

The dual-screen arrangement also unlocks some nifty camera and communication features. Duo Preview can place the camera preview on the outer display so the person being photographed can see the framing. You can also use the higher-quality rear cameras for selfies while previewing yourself outside, while Kid Cue plays Peanuts animations on the outer screen to encourage children to look toward the camera. These two are still aspects used by other foldables, but Apple goes even further on this dual screen design.

Duo FaceTime can use the outer display so someone physically beside you can join the conversation without everyone squeezing around the same inner screen. Apple also lets the phone stand by itself for hands-free calls, taking advantage of the folding hardware rather than making you prop the device against whatever happens to be nearby.

Even Apple Pencil support is coming later this year on both displays, giving the Duo another distinctly iPad-like capability when opened while retaining access from the smaller screen outside.

iOS is the big advantage for the iPhone Duo

Everything that Apple got right with iOS 27 lives in the Duo as well. The foldable also has Siri AI, but it gets even more useful by running beside something you’re working on. You don’t need to break away from one window to the next.

Even if Apple is late to the party, that brings its own set of advantages. Samsung, Motorola, Google, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, Oppo, and others have already spent years figuring out what works and what doesn’t. Several of the Duo’s ideas consequently aren’t new. But Apple never had to adapt to the issues, it just had to fix what didn’t work elsewhere.