The iPhone Duo has developers going wild, and I’m loving their creations

I’ve had a lot of fun downloading dumb apps back in the day. They were often unpolished, buggy, and downright useless. Even then, they were charming and often built around a single concept. You don’t get that same feeling with new games or apps on newer phones. Things have a higher production quality and are more polished. This is not always true, but the OG comparisons are apps that turned iPhones into virtual lighters, beer glasses, musical instruments, and the like.

Somewhere along the way, that experimental spirit took a back seat. We’ve got brilliant software today, which makes me miss those early App Store days even more. But surprisingly enough, Apple’s new iPhone Duo is bringing some of that creativity back. The phone hasn’t even reached stores, and developers are already making me nostalgic for that wonderfully weird era of smartphone apps.

The App Store’s golden age is making a comeback

You can already find plenty of examples that prove my point. Duo-Man is a virtual Walkman created by developer Vidit Bhargava,m which basically turns the iPhone Duo into an old-school cassette player. It comes complete with a virtual cassette collection, physical-looking controls, and authentic Walkman sounds. You just open the phone, choose an album, and close it to start playing music.

To change the cassette, you’ll have to open the iPhone Duo again. This little physical interaction really adds to that experience. Adding even more authenticity are the real Walkman sounds (clicks and static) recorded for the app. I’m sure the novelty would wear off soon, but I would absolutely spend more time with this app over Spotify or Apple Music.

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Duo-Man is only scratching the surface. During a September 26 hackathon organized by Bitrig, developers submitted 73 projects designed specifically around the iPhone Duo. The entries included interactive storybooks, musical instruments, games, and some wonderfully bizarre experiments.

Developers have found a new playground in the hinge

One of my favorites is Accorduon, an open-source project by Artem Novichkov that transforms the iPhone Duo into an accordion. The left side handles bass notes, the right side has piano keys, and folding the phone back and forth acts like the bellows of an actual instrument. The faster you move the hinge, the louder and brighter the synthesized sound becomes.

Another great example is Crate, which won first place at the Bitrig hackathon. It turns the foldable into a music sampler, placing playable pads on the lower portion of the display while the upper half provides additional controls and information. Folding the device adjusts audio effects, while snapping it open can trigger a musical drop.

What’s interesting is that these ideas use the folding hardware itself as part of the interaction. Apple’s new hinge APIs allow developers to detect folding angles and movements, opening up possibilities beyond simply adapting apps to a larger display. The hinge becomes a controller, an instrument, or even part of a story.

Some ideas are even more bizarre. I can’t help but love them

While digging through Reddit, I came across Twofold, a collection of tabletop games designed around the folding display. The raised half acts as a privacy screen, hiding your pieces from another player in games such as Liar’s Dice, Codebreaker, and Broadside. Close the phone to pass your turn, then let the next player unfold it to continue. Unlike most of the experiments here, Twofold already has an App Store listing, with an expected October 23 release.

Joining in on the fun is an app that turns Apple’s new foldable into a Nintendo DS. A developer created DS Store, an emulator interface that recreates the dual-screen handheld experience. We previously explored how the Duo’s design could make it a surprisingly appealing home for Nintendo’s old handheld games. So looking at all these projects, I’m reminded of how much personality smaller developers can bring to smartphone software when they’re given the opportunity to experiment.

Vibe coding is helping this little app renaissance

Vibe-coding is both an incredible creative outlet and a risky shortcut when misapplied to production systems. The iPhone Duo is arriving at a time when AI-assisted coding tools are enabling a sudden burst of creativity. duo-lingo is a flashcard app that puts a question on the outer display and gradually reveals the answer as you unfold the device. Close it again, and you move to the next card. Developer Aryan Keluskar says he built the prototype in approximately four hours using Bitrig’s Claude Code integration.

Another project, Arden, builds on this idea. It allows users to describe the game they want, then uses AI to generate a playable experience with controls adapted to the Duo’s folding screen. Its creators also used Codex during development, effectively combining AI-assisted game creation with AI-assisted coding.

On Reddit, one independent developer demonstrated a notes app with Apple Pencil support, a laptop-style layout, and automatic reminders. The developer openly acknowledged using Claude to help build it. Meanwhile, other independent developers are adapting their existing apps for the device. Sessionography, a niche app for exploring jazz recording sessions, has also appeared in developer-shared Duo simulator demonstrations.

Even longtime indie developer James Thomson has been experimenting with folding layouts for his popular PCalc calculator. The Duo has given developers something new to design around, while coding agents can help them explore ideas without committing months to a single experiment. I don’t believe vibe-coding is the golden standard here, but for quick fun, it seems like the sky is the limit.

Plenty of these apps are still prototypes, and the Duo won’t reach customers until October 23. Android foldables have also inspired similar experiments for years, so Apple deserves little credit for inventing the concept. Though the Duo has accomplished generating a visible burst of enthusiasm among iOS developers, and I’m genuinely enjoying watching it unfold.