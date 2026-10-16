The iPhone Duo is already sold out for Christmas, and you might not get one until 2027

Preorder day is supposed to be the easy part of buying a new iPhone. It should involve little more than visiting Apple’s website, choosing the storage and color options, and paying the asking price to reserve a unit.

With Apple’s first foldable, that isn’t the case. Apple opened pre-orders for the iPhone Duo on Friday, October 16, 2026, and within an hour, delivery dates had slipped well into next year.

How long is the iPhone Duo wait?

Preorders opened at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, October 16. Within half an hour, every configuration, in either Star White or Night Sky and with storage ranging from 256GB to 2TB, showed a January 25, 2027, delivery date. That rules out Christmas or the holiday season.

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That date simply reflects the order queue relative to how many units the company can ship. Only the first wave of buyers will still receive their phones on launch day, October 23.

Apple hasn’t shared its stock numbers, so nobody outside the company knows whether demand, supply, or both are to blame. If it were any other company, I’d be skeptical this was more than a marketing stunt, but I don’t feel that way about the company.

Can you still get one sooner?

Maybe, but don’t count on it. Some Apple Stores may have walk-in stock when sales start October 23, though inventory looks very tight.

The online store has also paused pickup reservations, an alternative to home delivery, and is asking shoppers to check back on Saturday, October 24. I’d get to a store early on launch day and set a reminder to recheck pickup availability that Saturday.

I’d also contact carriers like AT&T and Verizon to check stock and plan accordingly. Skip scalpers: eBay listings are asking up to $5,200, more than 2.5 times the base price, and I’d say no foldable is worth that.

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