The Minimal Phone 2 adds an AMOLED display and 5G connectivity without losing its old-school charm

The original Minimal Phone built its entire identity around an E Ink screen that made scrolling annoying on purpose. The black-and-white E Ink screen intentionally made watching videos or scrolling through social media posts look less colorful or appealing to the human eye.

So, when The Minimal Company announced its successor with an AMOLED display that supports a higher refresh rate, I was a bit surprised. I wasn’t expecting the company to walk back the hardware choice that made it quite interesting. But that doesn’t mean that the Minimal Phone 2 isn’t worth a look.

Why ditch the display that defined the brand?

The Minimal Phone 2 trades its e-reader-style E Ink panel for a 3.92-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen. While E Ink displays are slow, sluggish with animations, and genuinely painful for anything beyond text, the AMOLED display gives the phone a modern look and appeal.

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Isn’t it ironic: Minimal Phone with an AMOLED panel? Anyway, the rest of the redesign feels quite necessary, at least to me. The blocky, sharp-edged shell is gone, and in its place, the company has used a curved aluminum body.

It ships in Black or Silver colors. The physical QWERTY keyboard sticks around as well, with a tactile QWERTY layout that uses metal dome switches, remappable keys, and long-press shortcuts. For use in darker environments, the keys are backlit as well.

Does 5G change the calculus?

Buyers also get a physical silent switch at the top, alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack, which goes with the overall old-school vibe and feel of the phone, which, to be honest, reminds me of classic BlackBerry.

Unlike the original Minimal Phone, the latest iteration gets 5G support, which also implies that the company has used a new chipset inside. Although it’s not confirmed yet, a tipster claims that it could be the Dimensity 8300, paired with 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage space.

Although the company mentioned that more details about the phone will be revealed on August 10, 2026, the Kickstarter landing page suggests the crowdfunding will remain active for another 29 days. The project has already reached its goal, though, which means that it’s almost certain that the brand will move forward with a commercial launch.