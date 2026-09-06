 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Features

The Pixel 11 Pro XL takes incredible pictures, but takes too long to process them

Sharp sensors, smart processing, and a wait time that undercuts both.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

Over the last two weeks, I’ve captured more than 1,000 pictures with the Pixel 11 Pro XL. It’s undoubtedly one of the best camera smartphones available in the US right now, especially since the Chinese Ultra flagships aren’t officially sold here.

It doesn’t have a four-camera setup like the S26 Ultra, but the telephoto and ultrawide cameras feature bigger sensors this year, which add detail and clarity to pictures, especially those captured after sunset.

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

The wait is where things fall apart

I like the camera array on the Pixel 11 Pro XL, but there’s a reason why it didn’t score a perfect 10/10 in my review, something that annoys me to the core almost every time I point the Pixel at a scene and press the shutter button: it’s what comes after that. It doesn’t matter whether you’re capturing a picture at the default resolution (12MP) or increasing it to 50MP; the photos always take a few seconds to be ready.

Recommended Videos

As someone who likes to play around with a smartphone camera, capture back-to-back pictures of the same frame from multiple angles and zoom levels, and has a habit of viewing the pictures and deleting them on the spot, I found myself more annoyed with the Pixel 11 Pro XL than any other phone I’ve tested recently.

Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

I noticed this very early on in the testing period, something that I’ve already mentioned in my review. At 12MP, the phone takes about a second or two to process a picture, stacking tone mapping, sharpening, and noise cleanup that give Pixel photos their signature look. And that’s sort of fine. Even my iPhone 17 takes a second or two to process pictures and add that extra bit of detail.

50MP mode is where it gets bad

However, when you set the resolution to 50MP, the real problem begins. The Pixel 11 Pro XL consistently takes around two seconds or more to process high-resolution pictures. In fact, I’ve seen the “Processing high-res photo…” message so many times that I didn’t even need to look up the exact phrasing while writing this.

This isn’t something that will bother you on the regular days, when you aren’t using the camera as much. If you don’t bother checking a picture on the spot, you’d probably never notice this as well. However, on days when you’re out with friends for the weekend, on vacation with family, or capturing dozens of pictures for a review, the gap between pressing the shutter and actually holding a shareable photo is quite apparent.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

Now, don’t get me wrong. The shutter speed is quite good, and so is the overall camera performance. But it doesn’t really matter whether I’m using the primary camera, any other lens in the array, a regular or a portrait picture, for that matter; the lag shows up consistently. Try capturing a couple of 50MP pictures in a row and previewing them, and you’ll see what I mean. 

The phone really looks like it’s buckling under the weight of multiple high-resolution pictures at once, taking around three to four seconds before I can see one.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

So, who’s actually to blame?

It’s not like other phones don’t take time to process pictures, but it’s not as apparent or consistent as it is on the Pixel. Given that the processing time isn’t as noticeable and annoying on flagships with more powerful chipsets, I’d point to the Tensor G6’s modest peak performance well before I’d point to Google’s computational photography pipeline.

Setting aside the Tensor G5-relative performance gains, it doesn’t feel reasonable to wait more than a few seconds for my pictures to surface, especially given the phone’s premium asking price. At $1,299 (for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage), I’d like my photos to show up with a little more urgency, not saunter in four to five seconds after I capture them.

I’m looking forward to Google fixing this, because waiting for pictures really undermines the exceptional Pixel camera experience.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
Xiaomi’s latest foldable has me convinced this design is here to stay
The Xiaomi 18 Fold pairs an unusual wider design with a surprisingly large battery, homegrown silicon, and flagship cameras, all packed into a 219-gram body.
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

September is becoming a very interesting month for foldable phones, and Xiaomi has just added another to the pile. The Xiaomi 18 Fold has launched in China with a shorter, wider shape that looks a little like a passport when closed. It’s quite a departure from the tall and narrow book-style foldables we’ve become used to, but Xiaomi isn't alone in thinking this might be the way forward.

Samsung already went down a similar road with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in July, giving it a shorter, wider footprint and a 4:3 display when unfolded. Apple is expected to reveal its first foldable iPhone on September 9 — just two days after Xiaomi's launch — and rumors have repeatedly pointed toward a similar passport-style design. Then there's Huawei, which launched the Mate XT 2 today as well, although it is taking things in an entirely different direction with a tri-fold design.

Read more
Huawei’s latest tri-fold can take an ECG, and it’s like the old Galaxy era is back
This Samsung Galaxy S5 feature is getting revived for Huawei's $3000 tri-folding phone
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Huawei just dropped its new tri-fold as a spectacular piece of hardware. The redesigned Mate XT 2 has a 10.2-inch folding display, a tougher inward-folding mechanism, and a jaw-dropping price tag. But now that Huawei has revealed the full specifications, one of its most interesting features has little to do with the screen.

The Mate XT 2 can record an electrocardiogram, or ECG, using electrodes built into its metal frame. So if a user unfolds the phone and holds the two sides with both hands, the device can capture a 30-second reading. The accompanying software then generates an ECG report that can flag sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation, premature ventricular contractions, and premature atrial contractions in adults.

Read more
Huawei’s latest tri-fold phone is thinner, tougher, and wilder than ever
Executive, Person, Accessories

We’ve reached a point where a phone folding in half doesn’t feel particularly strange anymore. Huawei, however, is still determined to make foldables weird. The company has introduced the Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design, the second generation of its trifold smartphone. And while the basic idea remains familiar — two hinges, three sections, one enormous folding screen — Huawei has upgraded almost everything around it.

Fold the Mate XT 2 completely, and you get a relatively conventional 6.5-inch smartphone. Open another section when you need some extra room, or unfold the whole thing into a 10.2-inch, 3K display with an almost square 12.8:9 aspect ratio. Perhaps the wildest number is its thickness. Fully opened, the Mate XT 2 measures just 3.5mm. Naturally, stacking three sections of the phone on top of one another makes it considerably thicker, at 12.3mm when completely folded. And Huawei isn't being subtle about the "Ultimate Design" part either. Black, white, and purple finishes are paired with gold detailing, while the camera housing gets a star-diamond pattern. It's very clearly supposed to look as expensive as it is.

Read more