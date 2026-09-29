The Pixel 11a just leaked, and Google is saving the surprises for inside

Google only launched the Pixel 11 series a little over a month ago, but we’re already getting an early look at its cheaper sibling. New CAD renders reportedly show the upcoming Pixel 11a from just about every angle, and if you were hoping for a dramatic redesign, you may want to temper those expectations.

Android Headlines has now shared what it says are official CAD renders of the Pixel 11a, and Google doesn’t appear to be shaking things up too much this generation. At first glance, you’d probably have a hard time telling it apart from the last couple of A-series Pixels. Look a little closer, though, and there are a few small changes. The camera section on the back has been reshaped into a wider, more compact cutout, while the front still has noticeably thick bezels surrounding the display. The overall footprint isn’t changing much either. At roughly 153.46 x 72.35 x 9mm, the Pixel 11a should be a touch shorter than the Pixel 10a and 9a, while feeling largely familiar in the hand. Where Google may have a little more fun is with the colors. Black, silver, green, and purple options are reportedly on the way, and judging by these renders, purple could easily be the one everyone talks about.

The bigger changes could be hiding inside

The Pixel 11a may not look dramatically different, but what’s inside could make this a much more interesting upgrade. The phone is expected to jump to Google’s Tensor G6 chip, bringing the more affordable Pixel in line with the flagship Pixel 11 family. More importantly, it’s also expected to use Google’s newer MediaTek modem rather than the Samsung modems found in older Pixels.

This could make a meaningful difference in everyday use. Better connectivity and modem efficiency can reduce the power a phone burns while hunting for a signal, potentially improving battery life. Google is also reportedly keeping the 6.3-inch 1080p display, while giving it another brightness bump. High Brightness Mode could climb from 2,000 nits on the Pixel 10a to 2,250 nits, while peak brightness is expected to rise from 3,000 to 3,350 nits.

Some things aren’t changing, and that’s probably fine

Battery capacity is reportedly staying at 5,100mAh, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing considering how well recent Pixel A-series phones have performed in this department. Paired with the 1080p screen and potentially more efficient hardware, the Pixel 11a could once again be a strong battery performer. The cameras may be familiar too. Google is expected to retain the Pixel 10a’s 48MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide rather than introducing new sensors. The Pixel 11a is expected to ship with Android 17 and could receive the same seven years of software support as the rest of the Pixel 11 family.

Android Headlines points to another spring launch for the Pixel 11a, potentially in February or March. The bigger question, though, is how much it’ll cost. There’s no confirmed price yet, but after Google raised prices across the Pixel 11 lineup by $100 this year, it’s possible the Pixel 11a could follow the same path. If that happens, Google’s affordable Pixel could end up being $100 more expensive than its predecessor — a pretty significant jump for a phone that’s supposed to be the cheaper way into the Pixel family.