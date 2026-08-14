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Pixel 11’s seven-year spare-parts promise could be perfect to ride out RAMageddon

Pixel 11 continues Google’s seven-year spare-parts support as phone prices climb

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Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The Pixel 11 series has plenty of new hardware and software features to talk about, but one detail that stood out to me has actually been around for a few generations.

Google is continuing its seven-year spare-parts commitment with the Pixel 11 series, a policy it first introduced with the Pixel 8 back in 2023. It means batteries, displays, and other replacement components should remain available long after the usual upgrade cycle has come and gone.

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While this policy might not sound like something to get excited over, looking at where smartphone prices are heading, the promise carries considerably more weight today.

I’d happily replace the battery in five years

If I am spending flagship money on a phone today, I want to know that four or five years from now I can replace its tired battery with a fresh one and keep going.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Matte Obsidian Visor Camera
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

That is what makes Google’s commitment so appealing to me. Batteries degrade, displays break, and accidents happen. Seven years of Android updates are great, but they become considerably less useful if the hardware cannot make it that far. Google currently sells genuine Pixel replacement parts through its repair partners, including batteries, and also provides repair guides for supported devices.

RAMageddon makes this even more appealing

There is also the uncomfortable reality of buying electronics in 2026. AI demand has put enormous pressure on memory supply, pushing up DRAM and NAND prices. Samsung, one of the major DRAM manufacturers, has warned that the shortage could worsen in 2027 and continue into 2028.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Matte Obsidian Rear
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

We are already seeing those costs put pressure on smartphones, PCs, and other electronics. The Pixel 11 series itself got $100 more expensive across all tiers. There is little reason to assume buying a new flagship every couple of years is going to become easier on the wallet anytime soon.

Parts availability does not guarantee cheap repairs, and a lot can change in seven years. Still, if I can buy a Pixel 11 series smartphone I genuinely enjoy, replace its battery halfway through its life, and ride out a few years of RAMageddon, I am increasingly tempted to do exactly that.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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