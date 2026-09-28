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The tiny vibrations in your iPhone just cost Apple $5.7 billion in court

A jury sided with Taction in a years-long patent fight over haptic technology used across Apple devices

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The tiny vibrations in an iPhone are now at the center of a $5.7 billion legal loss for Apple.

A federal jury in San Diego found that Apple infringed two patents owned by haptics company Taction Technology through the Taptic Engine used in iPhones and Apple Watches. The jury awarded Taction $5.72 billion, making it the largest US patent verdict of its kind to date.

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Apple says the Taptic Engine works differently from Taction’s technology and plans to appeal. The court docket also did not yet show an entered final judgment immediately after the verdict, so the $5.72 billion figure is not a settled bill.

How did haptics become a $5.7 billion fight

Taction’s case centers on patents covering haptic actuator technology, the hardware that creates tactile feedback inside a device. Apple’s Taptic Engine does that across products such as the iPhone and Apple Watch, producing the small taps and vibrations people feel during everyday use.

The dispute dates back to 2021, when Taction sued Apple over the Taptic Engine. Apple initially won summary judgment, but that ruling was later vacated on appeal and the case returned to court.

The jury ultimately found infringement of three patent claims across two Taction patents.

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Why Apple says the verdict is wrong

Apple disputes both the infringement finding and the size of the damages award. It argues that the Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction’s patented technology and that the evidence presented at trial does not support the payout.

The jury also found that Apple’s infringement was not willful. That finding leaves the infringement verdict intact while rejecting Taction’s willfulness allegation.

The jury’s verdict itself does not order Apple to stop selling affected devices or redesign the Taptic Engine. The immediate consequences are legal and financial rather than something iPhone or Apple Watch owners will notice.

What happens next for Apple

Apple’s appeal will give it another chance to challenge both the infringement finding and the damages award.

Post-trial motions and the appeal process could still reduce the amount, alter parts of the verdict, or overturn it. That is why the headline-grabbing $5.72 billion number should be treated as the jury’s award, not the final amount Apple will necessarily pay.

For users, nothing changes immediately. The next meaningful development is whether the verdict survives Apple’s challenge and leaves the company facing one of the biggest patent payouts in US history.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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