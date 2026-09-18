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The wait is over, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are now on sale

Apple’s newest Pro iPhones are now on sale alongside the Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4, and AirPods 5

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Apple’s latest Pro iPhones have officially moved past the preorder stage. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now available to purchase online and at Apple Store locations worldwide, with the first preorder deliveries also arriving today.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 for 256GB, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 with the same storage. Both phones are available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black.

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Apple is selling the phones through its website, the Apple Store app, and physical stores. Major US carriers and retailers are also carrying the new models. Apple offers trade-in credit toward the purchase, alongside financing and carrier promotions.

iPhone 18 Pro series on display at Apple store
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Apple’s new Pro iPhones bring some meaningful upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max introduce Apple’s A20 Pro chip, the company’s first iPhone processor built on a 2nm process. Apple also increased battery capacity this year, with the eSIM-only models rated for up to 36 hours of video playback on the Pro and 45 hours on the Pro Max.

Camera hardware received a notable upgrade as well. The 48MP Fusion Main camera now uses a physical variable aperture, and the Camera app adds manual controls for aperture, shutter speed, and white balance. Apple also made the Dynamic Island smaller and updated the vapor chamber to improve sustained performance.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 announcement featured
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Apple’s other new hardware is on sale too

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is not arriving alone. Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5 are also available in Apple Stores starting today.

Customers buying in person can get hands-on demos and setup assistance, while online orders are available through Apple’s website and Store app. Apple says Personal Setup is also available for customers who want help getting their new devices ready to use.

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