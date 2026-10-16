The Xteink e-reader didn’t make sense to me until I did this one thing

I got my hands on the Xteink X4 a few weeks back, and I was really excited. But as soon as I started using it, I realized the reading experience wasn’t that great. The font rendering was poor, the line and word spacing was haphazard, and I couldn’t customize much of anything.

Don’t get me wrong, the stock firmware has received several updates over the past few months. Many of its issues are gone, and some things, like sleep and wake time, are way better now. Still, something was missing, and I kept leaving the X4 on my desk instead of reading on it.

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That changed when I discovered that I could easily flash custom firmware on it to alleviate all my problems. After trying out a few options, I settled on CrossPoint and its fork CrossInk, and I haven’t looked back since.

What is CrossPoint?

CrossPoint is a free, open-source firmware that replaces the stock software on your Xteink e-reader. Think of it as a major upgrade that fixes the way text looks on the screen and lets you tweak almost every part of the reading experience.

You get better text formatting, custom fonts, new themes, remappable buttons, and wireless book transfers, all without spending a dime. It works on the Xteink X3, X4, X4 Pro, X4 Classic, and a few other e-ink devices.

CrossPoint features that won me over

Books simply looked better after the switch. CrossPoint supports hyphenation and kerning, so words sit naturally on the page instead of being spread out in odd gaps. EPUB files render properly, and I can move around a book using chapter navigation, footnotes, or by jumping to a specific percentage.

The customization options were the other big reason I stayed. I can pick from four UI themes (Classic, Lyra, Lyra Extended, and RoundedRaff), switch to night mode, remap the front and side buttons, tweak the status bar, and decide how often the screen refreshes.

The sleep screen is my favorite small touch. You can use a book cover, add your own images, or even use transparent overlays, which lets your current page peek through a custom image while the device sleeps. I also love that it lets me download fonts directly from the device, making it easier to install my favorite fonts.

The smaller conveniences add up, too. You get features like bookmarks, automatic page turns and reading progress sync with KOReader. To get books onto the X4, you can use the web-based file transfer tool, Calibre Wireless Connect, or the built-in OPDS browser. Future updates arrive over the air, which means you only have to flash the firmware once.

How to install CrossPoint

The installation is straightforward. Connect your Xteink device to your computer with a USB-C cable and wake it up. Open the flash tools section on the CrossPoint website, select your device, and pick the latest official release to start the installation.

If you don’t like it, the same page lets you flash the official firmware and return to stock. There’s one catch worth knowing before you start. Some units sold through third-party stores like AliExpress come with USB flashing locked, so your device may not show up. In that case, you will need CrossPoint’s Xteink Unlocker tool first.

CrossInk takes it a step further

CrossPoint fixed most of what bothered me about the X4. Later, I tried CrossInk, a fork of CrossPoint, because it adds two things I specifically wanted: better fonts and reading stats. It runs on top of CrossPoint’s stable base, so you don’t lose any of the features I mentioned above.

More control over fonts and font sizes

CrossInk swaps the default fonts for Lexend Deca and Bitter, which were chosen because they render cleanly on e-ink and cause less ghosting. On my X4, the text looks sharper, and long reading sessions feel easier on my eyes.

There are four built-in font sizes to choose from: 10, 12, 14, and 16 pt. You can also download fonts directly on your device, and each font you download will support all these sizes.

Reading stats

Reading stats are the reason I made the switch. CrossInk keeps track of how many books you’ve finished, your total reading time, the number of sessions, pages turned, average session length, and your pages-per-minute pace.

When you finish a book, you can mark it as done from the in-book menu, and CrossInk will remind you once you cross 99%. If you love numbers, the Dashboard theme puts your stats front and center, and you can even use them as your sleep screen. Own two CrossInk devices? You can sync both your stats and reading progress between them.

The in-book menu is another feature I use daily, since it lets me change reader settings without closing my book. CrossInk also adds a Minimal theme, a 3×3 grid for recent books, and a Force Paragraph Indents option for books that show up as one long wall of text.

It’s not without limits, though. The X4 has very little memory, so CrossInk works best with text-focused EPUBs. Large, image-heavy books and folders stuffed with hundreds of files can slow things down.

To install CrossInk, you can use Inky, its web companion app, or download the firmware file from its GitHub page and flash it with the web installer.

Xteink X4 finally makes sense

I liked the X4’s pocketable size from day one, but the stock reading experience made it hard to enjoy. CrossPoint took care of most of those frustrations with better text rendering and plenty of customization. CrossInk then gave me the fonts and reading stats that turned the X4 into my everyday reader.

If your Xteink e-reader has been gathering dust, try CrossPoint or CrossInk. The setup only takes a few minutes, and if it’s not for you, you can always flash the stock firmware again.