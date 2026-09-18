 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

This Android malware has an AI sidekick and refuses to die when you uninstall it

RatHat pairs itself with a phone's debugging tools and an AI chatbot to steal logins, log PINs, and outlast uninstallation.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
android-redhook-malware
Jeremy Bishop / Unsplash

I’ve heard people using AI to improve and speed up their work. But this is the first time I’m hearing of malware taking real-time directions from an AI chatbot as it does its bad business.

All thanks to the research team at Zimperium, we know about this new kind of advanced malware. It’s called RatHat, and it uses an AI chatbot to understand what’s on the target device’s screen. 

Google Play Store
Mika Baumeister / Unsplash

So, how does RatHat actually use AI?

RatHat primarily spreads through smishing texts and malvertising. It sends victims to fake download pages that look legitimate at first but sit outside of the Google Play Store. Once you sideload the malware onto your phone, things get a lot more interesting. 

Recommended Videos

In simple terms, the malware abuses Android’s accessibility settings to enable Developer Options and Wireless Debugging, then pairs itself with the phone’s own debugging bridge (I’m talking about shell-level control). After that, the AI part comes in.  

The malware then sends a live map of what’s happening on your phone’s screen to what the report calls “one of the world’s most popular generative AI assistants,” which I’m guessing is already available to everyone. 

It then asks the chatbot to identify what’s on the screen, including what a particular button does and the text on the screen. Basically, the AI acts like a pair of eyes and hands for the malware, helping it find out what to do next. 

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Shimul Sood / Digital Trends

Why deleting the app might not fix anything

All of this, by the way, happens through a fake app the victim installed. The actual damage, however, starts with fake login overlays on banking and crypto apps. It can also record your screen and intercept one-time codes. That is how the malware accesses the sensitive information. 

Beyond using AI, RatHat runs a separate, persistent background process that runs a hardware-level keylogger. By reading raw touch-input coordinates directly from the kernel’s touchscreen driver, it matches your finger movements against stored keypad layouts to determine lock-screen PINs and patterns.

And simply uninstalling the app won’t necessarily remove it. RatHat shows a fake Play Store error to make you think the uninstall failed, and even after deletion succeeds, a hidden background process quietly brings it back, with its permissions still intact.

Zimperium’s advice is pretty ordinary, but it’s worth repeating: skip sideloaded apps, be suspicious of any accessibility permission request, and leave Play Protect scanning on. However, if your device is already affected, you’ll probably have to clean it manually via Android Debug Bridge or factory reset it. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
Apple explains how it made the iPhone Duo crease nearly disappear
Apple says the iPhone Duo’s matte screen helps mask the crease as the display ages
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Apple has spent years watching Samsung and other Android brands refine foldable phones, so expectations were always going to be high for the iPhone Duo. One of the biggest questions was the crease running through the middle of its 7.6-inch folding display. Early hands-on impressions suggest Apple has managed to make it remarkably subtle, and the company has now explained part of how it pulled that off.

Speaking to TechRadar, Apple VP of Hardware Engineering Tom Marieb said the Duo’s matte nano-texture finish plays an important role. Glossy displays are highly reflective, which makes small variations in the surface easier to see. Apple chose a matte finish because it is more forgiving of changes around the hinge as the display ages. Marieb was confident enough to tell journalists, “Hold us accountable to that, please.”

Read more
Random meeting and event invites on your calendar could be a phishing attack. Here’s how to stay safe
Your email security may block the scam, but the calendar invite could still get through.
A man using Google Calendar on a laptop.

If a strange meeting invite has shown up on your calendar lately that you don't remember agreeing to, you're not alone, and it might not be harmless. Security firm Sublime says a technique called ICS phishing has exploded in recent months, projecting a roughly 33,000% increase in calendar-based phishing attacks between May and September alone (via ZDNET).

Why are fake calendar invites so effective?

Read more
The Galaxy S27 Ultra might finally break Samsung’s 5,000 mAh battery ceiling
Certification filings suggest the Galaxy S27 Ultra is getting its biggest battery upgrade in years.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.

Samsung's purported Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra just passed Chinese regulatory certification, and the smartphones are expected to debut early next year. 

Buried deep in the certification is the battery news most enthusiasts have been waiting for, including me (with a pinch of salt). Both phones could come with a significantly bigger battery than the outgoing models. However, the charging speed might remain the same.

Read more