Two weeks with the iPhone 18 Pro convinced me these 9 accessories are worth buying

Buying a new phone is already a big expense, but the spending doesn’t necessarily stop there. A few accessories can make your phone much more convenient, especially if you plan to keep it for the next two to three years. And if there’s one thing I’m particularly picky about, it’s my phone accessories. I don’t like buying something just because it’s popular or looks good. It needs to serve a purpose, work exactly how I want it to, and improve my daily experience.

I’ve been using the iPhone 18 Pro for the past two weeks, and I’ve tried a bunch of accessories to figure out which ones are actually worth keeping. So, if you’ve just bought an iPhone 18 Pro, or you’re planning to, here are the 9 accessories I think are genuinely worth your money.

UGREEN MagFlow Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger

The UGREEN MagFlow Pro 3-in-1 wireless charger has pretty much earned a permanent spot on my bedside table. Since I use an iPhone 18 Pro, an Apple Watch SE 2, and AirPods Pro 2, charging all three in one place has made my daily routine much easier. When I get home, I empty my pockets, take off my watch, and place everything on the charger. That’s it.

Thanks to the strong magnetic attachment, the iPhone snaps into place, so I don’t have to fiddle around to find the right position. It supports Qi2 wireless charging up to 25W, a welcome step up from the slower wireless chargers I’ve used before. Sure, a wired charger is still the way to go if you’re chasing the fastest possible charging speeds, but I’ve come to appreciate being able to put my phone down and let it charge without thinking about it.

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That said, wireless charging does have one downside: heat. Phones can get noticeably warm while charging, especially with a higher-powered wireless charger. That’s where the MagFlow Pro’s cooling system comes in. It combines a fan with thermoelectric cooling to manage the heat generated during charging, and a dedicated button lets me switch the cooling on or off. I’ve found this especially useful with my Pixel phones, which tend to warm up quite a bit during wireless charging. With the cooling switched on, they feel more comfortable to the touch.

The cooling system is also one reason I’ve come to appreciate the MagFlow Pro’s little display. I can check the charging power, temperature, and status without picking up my phone or opening an app. The display brightness is adjustable, and I can turn the screen off altogether if I don’t want it glowing beside my bed at night. It also shows a low-input power warning if the connected adapter doesn’t supply enough power.

And that brings me to what I like most about the MagFlow Pro: it fits neatly into my routine without making a fuss. The silver-and-black finish looks excellent on my bedside table, the build feels premium, and I no longer have three separate charging cables cluttering the space. It’s certainly not the most affordable charging solution, and I’d struggle to recommend it to someone who only needs to charge an iPhone. But if, like me, you use an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods every day, one compact station that handles all three is really convenient.

Baseus PicoGo Air (5,000mAh) and Baseus PicoGo AM52 (10,000mAh)

Now that I’ve sorted out charging at home, I wanted something I could carry around without constantly worrying about my iPhone running out of battery. That’s where two Baseus power banks come in: the PicoGo Air with a 5,000mAh battery and the PicoGo AM52 with a larger 10,000mAh capacity. Both come in a lovely Cherry finish that goes well with my Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro. I know color isn’t usually the first thing you’d look for in a power bank, but when you’re attaching something to the back of your phone and carrying it around all day, it might as well look good, right?

And between the two, I’ve found myself reaching for the PicoGo Air far more often. It’s incredibly slim, and that’s easily my favorite thing about it. Most magnetic power banks make a phone feel noticeably thicker, but the Air sits so neatly against my iPhone that I barely feel like I’ve attached anything extra. It doesn’t create an awkward bulge in my pocket, and I can comfortably use the phone with it attached. In fact, the little thing looks like a biscuit, and I mean that in the nicest possible way. If it were edible, I’d probably have taken a bite by now.

Of course, some days a little extra battery isn’t enough, and that’s when the PicoGo AM52 makes more sense. Its 10,000mAh capacity gives me more breathing room on longer outings, though you do have to put up with a noticeably thicker, heavier power bank.

What I appreciate about both, though, is how they’ve handled heat. Magnetic wireless charging can make both the phone and power bank quite warm, particularly when you’re using the phone at the same time. Baseus includes low-temperature charging protection, and in my experience, neither power bank has become uncomfortably hot during regular use. My iPhone hasn’t felt excessively warm either, which is reassuring when I’ve got a power bank attached to it while walking around.

And if I don’t want to charge wirelessly, both power banks give me another option. They come with a USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying loop, so I can plug my iPhone in for wired charging instead. I actually like this design touch more than I expected. I can slip a finger through the loop while carrying the power bank, and when I’m using magnetic charging, the strong attachment keeps everything nicely together. I’ve walked around with the power bank snapped onto my iPhone without it accidentally coming loose.

There’s just one thing about these power banks that gets on my nerves, and unfortunately, it’s also one of the reasons I like them so much: that Cherry finish. It looks gorgeous alongside my Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro, but it also attracts fingerprints, smudges, and little marks rather easily. It’s pretty much the same problem I’ve been dealing with on the iPhone itself. I find myself wiping both down more often than I’d like. If I had to pick just one, though, I’d take the PicoGo Air without much hesitation. The AM52 is undoubtedly more practical when I need extra battery capacity, but the Air feels like something I’d actually want to keep attached to my iPhone throughout the day.

UAG Slim Power Bank + Stand and UAG’s Magnetic Wallet Stand

While the Baseus power banks are great for keeping my iPhone charged when I’m out, I’ve also been using another one a lot, especially when I’m working from home. It’s UAG’s slim 5,000mAh magnetic power bank, and what makes it different is that it doubles as a stand. Since I spend a good chunk of my day at my desk, I like keeping my iPhone propped up beside my MacBook so I can quickly glance at notifications, take calls on speaker, or catch up on work messages without constantly picking it up. With the UAG power bank, I can do all of that while my iPhone charges.

And thankfully, adding a stand hasn’t made this thing ridiculously bulky. It’s only slightly thicker than the Baseus PicoGo Air, so it still feels comfortable to use with my iPhone attached. I also really like the design. The silver finish catches the light beautifully, especially outdoors, and it has almost nothing on it besides the UAG branding. If you prefer minimal accessories, I think you’ll appreciate this one. It looks just as good sitting on my desk as it does when I’m carrying it around.

But the stand has turned out to be useful for more than just checking notifications. When I’m out with friends, I’ve started using it to take group photos without asking someone else to hold the phone. I just set the power bank on a table, adjust the angle, and get everyone in the frame. I’ve even used it for a few solo shots, and it’s handy when you want to take a picture without stretching your arm out for a selfie.

That little stand has made me appreciate accessories that can do more than one job, and UAG’s magnetic wallet stand follows the same idea. I don’t usually carry a traditional wallet anymore, and this accessory is a big reason why. It attaches magnetically to the back of my iPhone and opens up like a regular wallet, with enough room for at least four cards inside and another three or four on the outside. That’s plenty for the cards I carry every day.

The wallet also comes in a Burgundy finish that pairs beautifully with my iPhone 18 Pro. I particularly like how it feels like an extension of the phone rather than something I’ve awkwardly attached to the back. Like the power bank, it has another trick up its sleeve: it folds out into a stand. I can prop my iPhone up on a table to watch something, scroll through messages, or take a quick hands-free photo when I’m out. It’s especially convenient when I don’t want to carry the power bank but still want that flexibility.

NOMAD’s Leather Mag Wallet and 40W Slim USB-C GaN Power Adapter

I recently took my iPhone 18 Pro on a trip, and that’s when I got to use two NOMAD accessories: the Leather Mag Wallet and the 40W Slim USB-C GaN power adapter. And I have to say, NOMAD really knows how to make an accessory feel premium. The Leather Mag Wallet, in particular, looks gorgeous in brown, especially when paired with my Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro. That combination just works.

But looks alone wouldn’t convince me to carry a wallet every day, especially when I already have UAG’s magnetic wallet stand. What makes NOMAD’s offering more interesting is its built-in Find My support. I’ve already added it to the Find My app on my iPhone, so I can locate it if I ever misplace it. Better yet, the wallet can play a sound to help me find it when it’s hiding somewhere nearby. I appreciate that feature because I can live with temporarily misplacing my phone, but losing a wallet full of cards is a completely different headache.

And thankfully, NOMAD hasn’t sacrificed practicality to make the wallet look this good. It holds up to four cards, enough for most outings, and even though the design is relatively open, the cards stay securely in place. I haven’t worried about them slipping out when I take my phone in and out of my pocket. Compared to UAG’s wallet, which carries considerably more cards and doubles as a stand, NOMAD’s definitely the more minimal option. Still, between the two, I’d personally go with NOMAD. The leather finish looks and feels more premium, and I’d happily trade the extra card slots and stand for Find My support.

Of course, one thing to keep in mind with leather accessories: they won’t necessarily look brand-new forever. Leather naturally develops marks, scratches, and a patina with regular use, especially when it rubs against other things in your pocket or bag. I don’t see that as a problem with NOMAD’s design, though. It’s part of owning a leather accessory.

Since I was already carrying NOMAD’s wallet on my trip, I paired it with the company’s 40W Slim USB-C GaN power adapter. This little charger has been another pleasant surprise, mostly because it’s ridiculously compact. It’s even slimmer than the magnetic power banks I mentioned earlier, and it barely takes up any space in my bag. I particularly like the foldable charging pins, which tuck neatly into the body when I’m not using it.

The compact size doesn’t mean it’s only for charging an iPhone. With up to 40W of USB-C power delivery, I’ve been using it to charge my iPhone, AirPods, Android phones, and even my MacBook. Of course, a laptop can demand much more power than a phone, so 40W isn’t always enough to charge every MacBook at its fastest supported speed, especially under heavy load. But for my everyday needs, it’s been more than capable. And compared to wireless charging, plugging my iPhone directly into a USB-C adapter is still my preferred option when I need to top up quickly before heading out. That’s what makes these two NOMAD accessories such a good travel combination for me.

UGREEN’s MagFlow 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger and MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank

Rounding out my list are two more UGREEN accessories: the MagFlow 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger and the MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank. And while both serve the same basic purpose of keeping my devices charged, I’ve found myself using them in very different ways.

Let’s start with the foldable wireless charger, because this little thing is genuinely adorable. It’s compact, looks great, and folds down neatly enough that I can easily slip it into my bag when I’m traveling. But funnily enough, despite how portable it is, I’ve mostly been using it on my work desk at home. It barely takes up any space, and I can keep my iPhone 18 Pro propped up beside my MacBook while my AirPods charge on the second charging pad.

What makes it even more useful for me is that I don’t always use an iPhone. I frequently switch between phones when I’m testing something new, and thankfully, the MagFlow isn’t limited to Apple’s ecosystem. I’ve used it with Qi2-compatible Pixel phones and Pixel Buds that support wireless charging, so I don’t have to change my entire charging setup every time I switch devices. Yes, magnetic attachment depends on whether the phone supports it, but I’ve come to appreciate the convenience of one charger for different devices.

The MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank, meanwhile, is a completely different story in terms of size. It packs a 10,000mAh battery, and unlike the slim Baseus and UAG power banks I mentioned earlier, it doesn’t hide how chunky it is. But UGREEN has done a great job making that bulk look intentional. It has a premium finish and a visible liquid-cooling system that gives it a rather futuristic appearance. It also comes with a USB-C charging cable that doubles as a carrying loop.

As for charging, I’ve had no complaints so far. The 10,000mAh capacity gives me plenty of extra battery when I’m away from a wall charger, and the magnetic attachment makes it easy to snap onto my iPhone whenever I need a top-up. The cooling system is also a welcome addition. That said, I’ve realized that this isn’t necessarily the power bank I’d choose for my regular iPhone 18 Pro.

And that’s mainly because of how it feels in the hand. I bought the smaller iPhone 18 Pro partly because I enjoy using compact phones, and attaching a thick 10,000mAh power bank takes away some of that comfort. The phone becomes noticeably bulkier, and I can’t grip it as naturally as I’d like. However, when I tried the same power bank with the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max, the experience was completely different. The bigger phone accommodates the power bank much better, and the whole setup feels more balanced in my hand. It almost feels like the MagFlow Pro was designed with larger phones in mind.

So, between these two UGREEN accessories, I’ll use the foldable wireless charger more often. It’s small, practical, and works with more than just my Apple devices. The MagFlow Pro power bank is still an excellent option if you want a larger battery and appreciate its cooling-focused design, but I’d personally pair it with a bigger phone.