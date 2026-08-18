 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Ugreen’s latest travel adapter packs 100W, four ports, and a screen into one charger

Ugreen’s new $55 charger puts a tiny dashboard on 100W of power

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
UGREEN Nexode Pro 100W 4-Port GaN Charger with Smart Display Featured
Ugreen

With the number of gadgets I use every day, I have reached the point where another charging brick needs to do something smart or better for me to consider buying it. The Ugreen Nexode Pro 100W 4-Port GaN Charger with Smart Display has quietly arrived in the US after recently launching in the UK.

It carries a $64.99 list price, while Ugreen and Amazon currently advertise a $54.99 promotional price. This travel adapter gets you three USB-C ports, one USB-A connection, and up to 100W of total charging power in a compact GaN wall charger.

How that little screen does a big thing

UGREEN Nexode Pro 100W 4-Port GaN Charger with Smart Display
Ugreen

The display is easily what separates this Nexode Pro from another anonymous black charging brick. It can show the charger’s total output, individual port wattage, charging protocol, and internal temperature in real time. Ugreen also lets you rotate the display, which should make the information readable regardless of how an outlet is positioned.

Recommended Videos

For a simple charging adapter, all of this does sound excessive. But anyone who regularly plugs a laptop, phone, tablet, and accessories into one brick knows how difficult it can be to tell whether every device is actually receiving the power you expect. There’s plenty of power to watch too. USB-C1 and USB-C2 can each deliver up to 100W when used individually, USB-C3 reaches 65W, and USB-A tops out at 22.5W. Ugreen claims that a single 100W connection can bring a 14-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro to around 54% in 30 minutes under its testing conditions.

One brick to rule the bag

UGREEN Nexode Pro 100W 4-Port GaN Charger with Smart Display Universal Compatibility
Ugreen

Ugreen also uses a foldable US plug, while its GaN design keeps the adapter more compact than the company’s five-port Nexode Pro 160W model. Built-in temperature monitoring and protection against overheating, overvoltage, overcurrent, and short circuits round out the package.

The charger can intelligently distribute its 100W total output when several devices are connected, so plugging in four gadgets naturally means they won’t all receive 100W simultaneously. At $54.99, that combination starts looking pretty compelling. Plenty of GaN chargers can power a laptop and phone from the same outlet. Ugreen’s little screen means I can finally see exactly what the brick is doing while it handles the job.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
The phone you can actually repair yourself is finally coming to the US
A phone built to be fixed, not replaced, has officially landed stateside.
Fairphone-in-hand

Most US smartphone buyers gravitate towards popular smartphone brands, including Apple, Samsung, and Google. And while there’s no denying that these companies make exceptional smartphones, they all fall short in the department of repairability. 

Break the display, and you are looking at repair costs of upwards of $300. Want to change the battery? It’s going to cost you at least $100, and even if you are ready to pay, you cannot repair it yourself. 

Read more
Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy S26 FE may get one camera feature I absolutely loved
Horizon Lock is coming to the cheapest Galaxy S26 model
Close-up of three circular cameras on the back of the white Galaxy S25 FE

Over the last couple of weeks, leaks have already told us plenty about the Galaxy S26 FE. Much of the hardware sounds frustratingly familiar, while the design is unsurprisingly getting minimal changes. Now, a couple of hands-on videos have finally shown something I’m considerably more interested in.

Two apparent Galaxy S26 FE units have appeared in real-world videos, including footage shared by TikTok account @_samz02 and another clip reposted on X by Bradley, or @VerdeSelvans. Both show a purple or violet phone carrying Samsung’s newer S26-style camera island, and more importantly, Horizontal Lock appears inside the camera app.

Read more
The best funny and useful Siri commands for iOS and macOS
Siri Ai on iPhone

There was a time when Siri was the best voice assistant. Then it lost its crown to the likes of Google Assistant and Alexa. Now, with the rise of AI assistants like Google Gemini and ChatGPT Voice, the competition has become even more fierce. 

Thankfully, after letting Siri stagnate for years, Apple has finally given it the attention it deserved. And while there's still a long way to go, I cannot deny that I am enjoying using this new Siri, and it has become more useful in my daily life than ever before. 

Read more