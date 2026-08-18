Ugreen’s latest travel adapter packs 100W, four ports, and a screen into one charger

With the number of gadgets I use every day, I have reached the point where another charging brick needs to do something smart or better for me to consider buying it. The Ugreen Nexode Pro 100W 4-Port GaN Charger with Smart Display has quietly arrived in the US after recently launching in the UK.

It carries a $64.99 list price, while Ugreen and Amazon currently advertise a $54.99 promotional price. This travel adapter gets you three USB-C ports, one USB-A connection, and up to 100W of total charging power in a compact GaN wall charger.

How that little screen does a big thing

The display is easily what separates this Nexode Pro from another anonymous black charging brick. It can show the charger’s total output, individual port wattage, charging protocol, and internal temperature in real time. Ugreen also lets you rotate the display, which should make the information readable regardless of how an outlet is positioned.

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For a simple charging adapter, all of this does sound excessive. But anyone who regularly plugs a laptop, phone, tablet, and accessories into one brick knows how difficult it can be to tell whether every device is actually receiving the power you expect. There’s plenty of power to watch too. USB-C1 and USB-C2 can each deliver up to 100W when used individually, USB-C3 reaches 65W, and USB-A tops out at 22.5W. Ugreen claims that a single 100W connection can bring a 14-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro to around 54% in 30 minutes under its testing conditions.

One brick to rule the bag

Ugreen also uses a foldable US plug, while its GaN design keeps the adapter more compact than the company’s five-port Nexode Pro 160W model. Built-in temperature monitoring and protection against overheating, overvoltage, overcurrent, and short circuits round out the package.

The charger can intelligently distribute its 100W total output when several devices are connected, so plugging in four gadgets naturally means they won’t all receive 100W simultaneously. At $54.99, that combination starts looking pretty compelling. Plenty of GaN chargers can power a laptop and phone from the same outlet. Ugreen’s little screen means I can finally see exactly what the brick is doing while it handles the job.