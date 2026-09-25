Ugreen’s MagFlow Air packs 10,000mAh, 45W charging, and Qi2.2 into a slim body

If you want a power bank that won’t weigh down your pocket, Ugreen might have just the thing. The company’s new MagFlow Air Ultra Slim Power Bank has started showing up at retailers in the US and Europe, as first spotted by the folks at Notebookcheck.

Ugreen has managed to squeeze a 10,000mAh battery into a body that is only 13.9mm thick. You also get 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging and a built-in USB-C cable that can push up to 45W of power.

What makes the MagFlow Air worth carrying?

The biggest highlight is the Qi2.2 support. Snap the power bank onto the back of a compatible smartphone like the newly released iPhone 18 Pro, and it will charge at up to 25W without you plugging in a single cable. The magnets also keep it properly aligned, so it won’t slide around while charging.

Recommended Videos

Need your phone charged in a hurry? Just use the attached USB-C cable, which delivers up to 45W. I love that the cable also works as a hand strap, making it easy to grab the power bank on your way out. Ugreen has also included a USB-C port and a USB-A port, so you can power up your phone, wireless earbuds, and smartwatch together.

There’s also a smart display that shows the real-time battery percentage and output power, so you always know how much juice is left. Ugreen’s Dymondsoft 2.0 technology protects the power bank from drops and scratches, while built-in safety systems guard against overheating and short circuits.

How much will it cost you?

The Ugreen MagFlow Air Ultra Slim Power Bank is available on Amazon for $99.99 in the US and €89.99 in Germany. If you are tired of lugging around a bulky power bank and a tangle of cables, this one solves both problems.