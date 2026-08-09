 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Features

The $1,500 flagship might be closer than you think

Flip phones already broke the $1,500 mark this year, and slab flagships aren't far behind.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iPhone 17 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 coverage
Updated less than 16 hours ago

In July, a Google executive broke the silence on the ongoing memory crisis, highlighting a more than fourfold increase in RAM prices between 2025 and 2026, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. The prices have gone up from $2.80 in 2025 to roughly $12 in 2026, as mentioned in the same report. Run the math for a 16GB memory package, and the cost to the company has apparently gone up from $45 to $192.

That’s not a rounding error; it’s the floor moving under the entire industry’s feet. Google is not alone in speaking about the ongoing memory crisis. We’ve also seen Nothing’s CEO speak about it, and other brands like Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi make price adjustments across their lineup.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Flagship smartphones are about to get gut-wrenchingly expensive

The effect isn’t just visible at the entry level; it’s evident at the flagship end of the smartphone market. Given that these devices use the best DRAM and NAND configuration out there, production costs have been on a never-ending upward trajectory, at least since the beginning of 2026.

Recommended Videos

As the next wave of flagships is already rumored to come with a price hike, are we reaching a point where a top-tier flagship with 256GB of storage could cost around $1,500? To start, let’s analyze the flagship smartphones and their current starting prices.

Vivo X300 Ultra
Moinak Pal/Digital Trends
DeviceUSA (256GB)USA (512GB)India (256GB)
Vivo X300 UltraN/AN/AN/A
OPPO Find X9 UltraN/AN/AN/A
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL$1,199~$1,349₹1,24,999 (~$1,313)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra$1,299.99$1,499.99₹1,39,999 (~$1,470)
iPhone 17 Pro Max$1,199$1,399₹1,49,900 (~$1,574)

If you want to buy an iPhone 17 Pro Max in the United States, you have to spend $1,199, or perhaps even lower if you manage to get it during a sale. Other flagships like the Galaxy S26 Ultra or the Pixel 10 Pro XL have an entry-level price of $1,299.99 and $1,199, respectively. But wait, these look quite normal, so am I worried for nothing?

Setting aside the fact that we’ve gone through several price increments, I’d like to turn your attention to what’s about to come.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

Upcoming flagships could set new baseline pricing standards

Multiple sources have indicated an impending iPhone 18 Pro Max price hike. While the initial rumors suggested a revision of around $200, recent reports have indicated an upward hike of around $250 to $300 for Apple’s upcoming flagship. Do that math against the current iPhone 17 Pro Max’s $1,199 baseline price, and you land somewhere between $1,449 and $1,499 for the base iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Whether or not Apple offsets the rumored 20 to 25% price hike with a bump in the base storage needs solid commentary. However, a $1,500 entry point is looking increasingly likely to me.  

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Shimul Sood / Digital Trends
DeviceCurrent-gen price (USA)Rumored price (USA)Effective Increase (Rumored)
iPhone 18 Pro$1,099$1,349–$1,399+$250–300
iPhone 18 Pro Max$1,199$1,449–$1,499+$250–300
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL$1,199$1,299+$100
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra$1,299.99$1,399–$1,499+$100–200

And Apple isn’t the only company affected by the memory shortage. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is rumored to cost $1,299 when it arrives in August 2026, up from $1,199. Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to clear $1,300, with some reports suggesting it could push past $1,400. Do you see where I’m going with this, or rather where the smartphone industry is going with this?

Chart, Dynamite, Weapon
The reported increase in the cost of components from the iPhone 17 Pro Max to the puported iPhone 18 Pro Max Counterpoint Research

Removal of free storage upgrades and 36-month financing options are all signs

As the availability of consumer-grade memory and storage shrinks further, brands will start skimping on the introductory offers as well. Take Samsung as an example. The company didn’t announce any free-storage upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra or its latest lineup of Galaxy Z foldables.

Without that cushion, prices simply don’t have anywhere to hide anymore. What you see at launch is increasingly what you pay.

Rear shell of samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

That perk existed because the company’s margins could still absorb the upgrade cost, but it’s clear that they can’t anymore.

Mobile carriers are already bracing for the impending adjustment to flagship pricing. Most recently, T-Mobile launched a new 36-month financing plan, which essentially divides the increased upfront cost into smaller monthly installments that run for three straight years. And that’s exactly what the new Apple Upgrade program does.

Have foldables already shown us where this is headed?

Here’s the proof that $1,500 isn’t a future hypothetical. Motorola’s Razr Ultra 2026, the brand’s most premium flip phone, launched at $1,499.99, a $200 jump from the Razr Ultra 2025’s $1,299. It’s shipping today, at that exact price, driven by the same memory crisis behind the regular flagships. 

Motorola Razr Ultra
Motorola

It’s important to look at what Motorola is doing, as it leads the flip market in the US. If a compact clamshell with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and three 50MP cameras can cost $1,500, a regular flagship with a 2nm chip (the rumored A20 Pro or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6), higher-quality cameras, and bigger batteries can certainly cost the same.

DevicePrice (USA)Change
Motorola Razr+ 2026$1,099.99Up $100 from $999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8$1,199.99Up $100 from $1,099
Motorola Razr Ultra 2026$1,499.99Up $200 from $1,299

For now, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra happens to be the only book-style foldable, and a smartphone that demands over $2,000 for the base variant. Given that it’s a top-tier foldable and represents the epitome of Samsung’s smartphone engineering, you could argue that it earns the additional premium over what conventional flagships cost.

Electronics, Speaker, Mobile Phone
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

That’s exactly the kind of psychological permission regular flagships don’t have yet, and it’s the only real wall standing between where we are and where this is going. 

FoldableStarting price (256GB/base)Remarks
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra$2,099.99Up $100 from Fold 7’s $1,999
Motorola Razr Fold$1,899.99Only configuration offered (512GB/16GB)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (wide)$1,899.99New form factor, still crosses $1,900
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold$1,799The “budget” option in this category

What does this look like for buyers outside the US?

Worse, frankly. India already pays a real premium on top of parity pricing, typically 15 to 25% above what the same phone costs stateside. Apple already launched the iPhone 17 Pro Max at $1,574 in India (when converted from the local launch price), which is already over 30% higher than the official listing price in the US.

Run the projected iPhone 18 Pro Max hike through that filter, and you’re looking at something in the neighborhood of ₹1,80,000 to ₹1,90,000 ($1,891–$1,996) for the base model. Even if I consider the lower band for the sake of argument, we could be looking at a $1,800 to $1,900 launch price in India, and that’s pretty close to the $2,000 mark I’m worried about.

Nomad Rugged Leather case for the iPhone 17 Pro
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Pixel 11 Pro XL and Galaxy S27 Ultra follow the same calculation. If you’re budgeting for a flagship upgrade in India next year, brace yourself, because the gap between US and India pricing isn’t closing.

So, is $1,500 the new flagship norm?

Yes, or close enough that the distinction barely matters. Not every flagship has crossed that line in August 2026. Whether it’s Apple, Samsung, or Google, the starting price for their upcoming flagship could slide toward the same $1,300 to $1,500 bracket, at least in the US. 

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to cost $1,300 for its baseline variant, so Android buyers should still be grateful. Samsung’s purported S27 Ultra could follow the same upward trend. If the memory crisis doesn’t ease anytime soon, hardware upgrades combined with the ever-increasing costs of DRAM could push the entry-level pricing closer to $1,500 by next year.

Rear shell of Google Pixel 10 Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
Apple iPhone 17 Pro White
Samuel Angor / Unsplash

However, on the other side of the fence, iPhone users who want to stick with their ecosystem and want the best technology Apple has on offer might have to pay around $1,400 to $1,500. For them, the new $1,500 flagship norm might become a reality in September 2026.

And that’s just what’s happening in the US. If you zoom out a little and consider global smartphone prices, especially in key markets like India, there’s a good chance that flagship pricing could touch the $1,500 to $1,800 mark this year itself.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
Google Chrome is working on new feature which lets you open PDF files in your preferred app
Chrome might finally mind its own business after you download a file
Google Chrome

Google is testing a small but useful change to Chrome for Android that could make downloading files less frustrating. Instead of automatically opening files such as PDFs in Chrome, the browser could soon send them directly to the app you have chosen to handle that file type.

The feature is currently being tested through a Chrome Canary flag called “Open downloads in preferred app.” According to PiunikaWeb, the flag allows downloaded items to open in the user's preferred application for that particular file type.

Read more
I’ve used the Pixel 10 Pro a year. I hope Google fixes these nagging issues on the Pixel 11 Pro
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

I’ve been using the Google Pixel 10 Pro for almost a year now, which means I’ve had plenty of time to figure out what I love about it and, more importantly, what still gets on my nerves. And with the Pixel 11 Pro launching on August 12, just three days from now, my wishlist for Google has gotten pretty long. There’s a lot the Pixel already gets right. The software is still one of my favorite Android experiences, performance is generally solid, and Google’s Gemini features have become genuinely useful in ways I didn’t expect. Those are all big reasons I’ve stuck with Pixel phones for as long as I have.

But spend enough time with any phone and the little annoyances stop feeling so little. Over the past year, I’ve run into a handful of recurring Pixel problems that I really don’t want to carry over to another generation. Some have frustrated me for months, while others have made me question whether I can completely rely on my Pixel when I need it most. So, with the Pixel 11 Pro almost here, I have a few things I desperately want Google to get right this time.

Read more
Apple is testing Chinese DRAM even after CXMT refused to cut prices
Apple may be testing CXMT memory for iPhones and MacBooks
iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple’s search for more memory supply has taken another step forward. The company is now testing DRAM from Chinese manufacturer CXMT across several products, including iPhones and MacBooks, according to The Wall Street Journal. Apple has also held early talks with CXMT about supplying memory for some devices sold in China and is seeking support from the US government before moving ahead.

The timing is particularly interesting. Just recently, we learned that a shortage of DRAM could already be holding up production of the A20 Pro chip expected inside the iPhone 18 Pro. TSMC is said to have around $1 billion worth of finished chips waiting for memory before packaging can continue.

Read more