I love the sheer excess of the Vivo X Fold 6, while rivals go through an identity crisis

Foldable smartphones have spent years asking buyers to make compromises. Want a bigger screen? Prepare for a smaller battery. Want flagship cameras? Be ready to carry something that feels like a camera with a phone attached. And if you want all of that without paying a small fortune, well, perhaps it is time to develop a new hobby.

The Vivo X Fold 6 has a rather different idea. With a 200MP primary camera, a 6,900mAh battery, flagship-grade hardware, and two expansive displays, Vivo wants its latest book-style foldable to be more than an expensive party trick.

Recommended Videos

I have been spending some initial time with the Prism Black variant, which comes with 512GB of storage. My first impression is that Vivo has built a device that takes the business of being premium seriously. It looks sophisticated, packs ambitious hardware, and seems determined to eliminate some of the compromises that have defined foldables.

Whether it can justify its luxury price tag will take more time to establish. But the X Fold 6 has certainly made an entrance.

Design feels like a black tie, with a camera the size of Mount Rushmore

There’s something reassuring about a smartphone that knows the appeal of restraint. The Prism Black Vivo X Fold 6 makes no effort to announce its ambitions, no need for a glossy finish or elaborate detailing. The device has a polished, understated look that feels right for a device in this price bracket, with glass surfaces and rounded edges along with an aluminum frame.

And then there’s the circular camera module.

It’s big, it’s loud, and it’s about as subtle as a Hollywood star turning up late to a film premiere. The camera island is dominant on the back, but it also gives a distinct identity of its own to the X Fold 6. More importantly, it’s got hardware that says Vivo actually cares about photography, so the visual excess has a point.

The X Fold 6 weighs 228,g which is surprisingly manageable for a foldable with such a large battery. It’s 9.4mm thick when folded and only 4.4mm when unfolded. In hand, it feels reasonably balanced, and using the outer display doesn’t feel all that different from using a regular flagship smartphone.

The hinge feels solid and reassuring when you open and close the device. Vivo says it can survive more than 600,000 folding cycles. That should give some peace of mind, though I suspect most owners will be more interested in getting through their day than doing a lab experiment on their phone.

The side fingerprint reader is useful and responsive, and the dedicated shortcut button can switch between ring and vibrate modes or turn on the flashlight. They are minor details, but they make the phone feel more considered.

The Prism Black color is a great fit for the X Fold 6’s character. It’s premium without being flashy, which is a welcome quality in a device that already has a camera module determined to stand out.

Displays are good, but the outer display is better

This is where the real beauty of a book-style foldable really shows up. The Vivo X Fold 6 offers a 6.51-inch AMOLED cover display and an 8.01-inch foldable AMOLED inner display, giving you two different ways to interact with the device.

The outer display is perfect for replying to messages, checking notifications, scrolling through social media, and more. The phone’s dimensions make it comfortable to use folded up, avoiding the narrow, elongated feeling that can make some foldables feel awkward.

Open it up and the experience is quite different. The bigger screen gives you more space to read documents, surf the Internet, multitask, and watch videos. It’s the kind of screen that makes you question why you ever attempted to edit a document on a traditional smartphone in the first place.

Both screens have a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and a claimed peak brightness of 5,000 nits. These specs should offer smooth interactions and vibrant visuals, but real-world brightness and outdoor visibility will be something to watch for in extended testing.

The inner display crease is still present, as it is on foldables generally, but it seems to be relatively shallow. It is not invisible. And no one should expect the laws of physics to bend simply because the phone costs more than ₹2 lakh. It is, however, less distracting than the prominent crease that can interrupt the viewing experience on some folding screens.

The almost symmetrical bezels also help give the inner panel a clean, expansive look. My first impression is that Vivo is focused more on providing a better immersive experience rather than changing design unnecessarily just to be different.

Cameras seem to be the main event

The camera system is where the Vivo X Fold 6 makes the boldest statement. Historically, foldables have been unable to match the photographic versatility of traditional flagship phones, in part because manufacturers have to cram substantial camera hardware into ever-thinner bodies.

Vivo seems intent on breaking that compromise.

The X Fold 6 features a 200MP Samsung HPB main sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The system is also Zeiss-branded, adding to the mobile photography focus of Vivo.

It’s an impressive combo on paper. The high-resolution primary camera should capture plenty of detail, while the dedicated telephoto lens gives users more flexibility with portraits, architecture, and distant subjects. Its ultrawide camera offers a different view without forcing users to rely on digital cropping alone.

The Vivo also supports the optional ZEISS Teleconverter G2 accessory, which extends the reach of the camera to 200mm. That’s a nice bonus for anyone who likes to tinker with mobile photography.

Of course, a 200MP sensor doesn’t automatically make a phone a photography champion. But the goodness of the cameras will depend on things like image processing, dynamic range, skin tones, low-light performance, and consistency across lenses.

I’ll reserve my judgment until I have had a chance to put them through their paces. Hardware looks promising for now, and the idea of a foldable that can compete with normal camera flagships is really exciting.

Performance and battery

The Vivo X Fold 6 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset. That’s a significant upgrade for a device that’s expected to handle demanding multitasking and gaming across a large internal display.

The real test is going to be how well the phone holds up under sustained workloads. The real test of a flagship chipset isn’t how fast a few apps launch; it’s whether it can keep its composure during long gaming sessions or heavy multitasking. These are areas I will look at more closely in the full review.

The battery, meanwhile, is one of the X Fold 6’s biggest selling points.

Vivo has bumped the capacity to 6,900mAh from 6,000mAh on its predecessor. That’s a hefty number for a foldable, especially one with two displays to power. Silicon-carbon battery technology is enabling manufacturers to put more capacity into relatively compact devices, and Vivo certainly appears to be making the most of that progress.

Charging speeds are rated at 80W wired and 40W wireless. Included in the box is an 80W charger, a USB Type-C cable, and a matching carbon-fibre-esque black case. It’s a nice touch that they include the charger, especially as premium smartphones seem to be treating basic accessories like this as a luxury. However, if you are in Europe, you wouldn’t be getting the charger in the box, thanks to the EU Common Charger Directive.

The question is, of course, endurance. A big battery is nice, but real battery life is impacted by screen brightness, network conditions, gaming, photography, and how much you use the inner display. I would like to know if the X Fold 6 can survive a demanding day without its owner developing an unhealthy attachment to nearby power outlets.

Vivo woke up and chose violence

The Vivo X Fold 6 feels like a company that got tired of playing nice. A 200MP primary camera, a 6,900mAh battery, 80W wired charging, and a premium foldable design make for a device that refuses to accept the usual compromises of the category. The Prism Black finish adds a layer of understated sophistication, while the enormous camera island makes sure nobody mistakes this for an ordinary smartphone.

Of course, specifications are only half the story. The cameras still need to prove their mettle in real-world conditions, the battery must demonstrate its endurance, and the software needs to make that expansive inner display genuinely useful. At this price level, potential is not enough.

But my first impressions are promising. The X Fold 6 feels ambitious in the right ways, pairing the indulgence of a luxury device with hardware that could make it a genuinely practical daily companion. It is bold, unapologetic, and just a little ridiculous, which is precisely what makes it interesting.

Rival brands, on the other hand, are going through somewhat of an identity crisis. Samsung now has a different flavor of pocketable passport-style phone, an idea that has been copied by Xiaomi and will soon hit the shelves in the form of the iPhone Duo. Vivo has brought a very big stick to the foldable fight. Now, it needs to prove it can swing.