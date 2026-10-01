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Vivo X Fold 6 goes global while keeping the classic tall foldable design

The iPhone Duo can take on the Z Fold 8, but Vivo X Fold 6 is coming for the Z Fold 8 Ultra

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Vivo X Fold 6 Featured
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Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 adopted a shorter, wider design this year, and Apple’s iPhone Duo is pushing a similar book-style foldable shape. After years of tall foldables, recent launches have been defined by wider designs. Even Xiaomi jumped on this bandwagon with its new Xiaomi 18 Fold.

But another Chinese brand, Vivo, is sticking to the taller traditions. The Vivo X Fold 6 is officially going global, roughly three months after making its debut in China. It keeps the familiar proportions of Vivo’s previous foldables, including a 6.51-inch cover display with a tall 20.31:9 aspect ratio that unfolds into an almost-square 8.02-inch inner screen.

Vivo is staying tall

Vivo X Fold 6 Front
Vivo

Unlike the Z Fold 8 and iPhone Duo, Vivo is sticking much closer to the shape book-style foldables have used for years. So you’re getting the tall device, instead of the much shorter and wider foldables that have been making headlines. You might feel like Vivo is falling behind, till you actually look at the spec sheet.

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Both X Fold6 screens use LTPO technology with adaptive 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rates and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. The Prism Black model measures just 4.4mm unfolded and 9.4mm folded, while weighing 228 grams. This is quite light for its form factor, and that doesn’t even include one of its most impressive aspects, the battery. In this slim body, Vivo has managed to pack a gigantic 6,900mAh silicon-anode battery that supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging, despite that slim body. A custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition handles performance, which brings flagship level performance, even if it isn’t the latest chip.

What I’m really looking forward to

Vivo X Fold 6 Rear
Vivo

Samsung undoubtedly makes some of the best foldable phones out there. From the software to the hardware polish, the Galaxy Z lineup has matured quite a bit. Still, I’d happily give the crown for the best cameras on a foldable to Vivo. I tried the Vivo X Fold 5 last year, and the cameras were absolutely stunning. And with the cameras getting an improvement, I can imagine that experience becoming even better this year.

The main camera uses a 200MP 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB sensor with OIS and Zeiss T* coating. It’s joined by a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto capable of macro photography, plus 20MP cameras on both displays.

OriginOS 7 Fold also leans into the enormous inner display, with an Origin Workbench capable of showing one primary app alongside four smaller windows, plus four-way split-screen multitasking and cross-app drag-and-drop. Unfortunately, Vivo hasn’t announced global pricing or detailed availability yet, saying those details will depend on individual markets.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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