Want the iPhone Duo on launch day? You can start your pre-order process on October 12

If you have your eyes set on the iPhone Duo and want to be among the first to get your hands on it, you might want to mark your calendar. iPhone Duo pre-orders officially begin on Friday, October 16, but Apple is letting you get the entire process done days in advance.

What is Apple’s ‘Get ready’ feature?

Apple has a handy tradition for its big iPhone launches. A few days before pre-orders open, it lets buyers lock in their choices early so there’s less to do when the big moment arrives. The iPhone Duo is getting the same treatment.

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Apple’s website now shows that this early window kicks off on Monday, October 12. You should have until sometime on October 15 to wrap things up.

To get started, head to Apple’s online store or open the Apple Store app. From there, you can decide on the color and storage you want, choose your carrier, add your payment details, and fill in a few other selections.

When the pre-order button finally goes live on Friday, October 16, you will only have a few steps left, so your checkout should be done in no time.

Why should you get ready early?

If you have ever tried pre-ordering a new iPhone on launch morning, you know how stressful it can be. You are racing against countless other buyers while trying to pick the right storage option and remember your carrier details, all before the delivery dates start slipping.

Doing the groundwork early takes most of that stress away. With your choices already saved, there’s much less that can go wrong when the clock hits pre-order time. And a smoother checkout gives you a stronger chance of seeing your iPhone Duo at your doorstep on launch day. It’s a small step, and your future self will thank you when you are sipping your coffee instead of frantically refreshing the page on October 16.