WhatsApp gives parents more control over teen accounts, but chats stay private

WhatsApp is the latest platform that is strengthening its parental control rules as regulators across the globe impose stringent safety measures on communication and social media platforms. The Meta-owned instant messaging app, which is used by billions of users across the globe, is introducing parental controls for teen users.

Parents get more control over groups, Status, and Meta AI

A key focus is on who teen users are interacting with on the platform, a strategy that mirrors what Meta has done with Instagram and how Snapchat handles group chats. As such, WhatsApp will now notify parents when kids join or leave a group chat. They will also be alerted if the group size reaches a certain threshold in terms of member count.

Parents will also be able to decide which status updates their children can see, and vice versa. Similar rules apply for interactions in channels, which are essentially WhatsApp’s implementation of broadcast groups, similar to Telegram. Moreover, parents will also be able to decide if kids can access the full Meta AI experience, allowing them to set certain restrictions as well.

WhatsApp is keeping teen chats private

Notably, the new set of parental controls on WhatsApp is optional and not mandatorily implemented for accounts belonging to teen users. WhatsApp assures that all the chats still remain private, protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that, despite the safety guardrails, parents won’t be able to see the messages that their kids are exchanging.

“Parents will be able to choose the right privacy settings for their teen, like who can see their profile photo or add them to groups. If a teen wants to relax any of those settings, they’ll need their parent’s approval via a parent-set PIN,” says the company in a press release. On the implementation side, to enable the new parental controls for teens, guardians will have to link their WhatsApp account to their teen children’s accounts, as per a support page.

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Over the past couple of months, major social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok have incurred the wrath of activists and regulators owing to the risks posed by social media platforms and unsafe interactions for kids on the internet. These platforms have paid billions of dollars to settle lawsuits and have agreed to impose plenty of changes, such as daily usage limits, time restrictions, and increased oversight for parents.

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