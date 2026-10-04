WhatsApp is testing a privacy upgrade for chats you want to keep off linked devices

WhatsApp’s linked-device support is great when you want your chats available on a laptop, tablet, or secondary phone. But a personal conversation could surface at the wrong moment, or you may not want someone borrowing another device to stumble across it.

WhatsApp is adding a way to keep selected conversations off those devices. The company is expanding Advanced Chat Privacy with a new restriction that limits a chat to each participant’s primary phone. It is also renaming the setting to Restricted Chat to make its purpose clearer. According to WABetaInfo, the update is reaching some testers running WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.39.11 and iOS 26.39.10.20.

What does Restricted Chat add?

The main addition is the ability to block linked-device access for everyone in a selected conversation. Advanced Chat Privacy did not offer that control, so chats remained available across connected devices even when its existing protections were enabled.

Restricting a conversation also stops third-party clients and AI tools from accessing its messages through WhatsApp’s linked-device connections. The three controls from Advanced Chat Privacy remain. Participants cannot export the conversation, media will not automatically save to device galleries, and Meta AI features cannot be used inside the chat. Users can switch on Restricted Chat from the chat information screen. A system message then alerts everyone involved that the restrictions are active. For now, the feature appears to support individual conversations only.

When will Restricted Chat be available to everyone?

The feature is rolling out gradually across both beta programs, so installing a compatible version does not guarantee access. WhatsApp has not announced when the new feautre will reach the stable app.

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