WhatsApp may soon let you run three accounts on the same iPhone

If you’re someone who juggles multiple phone numbers, WhatsApp might finally make your life a lot easier. According to a WaBetaInfo report, the app is now testing support for a third account on iPhone. That means you will be able to run three accounts on the same phone and will not have to carry a secondary phone.

How does the current two-account setup work?

Back in January, WhatsApp started testing support for multiple accounts. The company rolled out multi-account support on iPhone with its 26.22.76 update. This allowed users add a second account to the same app without signing out of the first.

Each account gets its own chat history, notifications, backups, and settings, so nothing from one number bleeds into the other. It was a solid upgrade for anyone tired of carrying two phones or constantly logging in and out. But it also had an obvious limit of two accounts.

Is a third account finally on the way?

If you are one of the minorities who carry three numbers, you will be happy to know that the limit is about to expand. WaBetaInfo spotted the change buried inside the WhatsApp beta version 26.37.10.15, currently rolling out through TestFlight. The update points to WhatsApp working on support for up to three accounts within a single app.

Recommended Videos

Similarly to the second account, the third account is expected to keep its own chat history, notifications, and settings completely separate. So if this rolls out fully, you’ll be able to run three different numbers from one app without anything getting mixed up.

The bigger win here is for people who currently rely on WhatsApp Business or an extra phone to manage another number. If WhatsApp expands the limit to three, that workaround becomes unnecessary.

As always with beta features, there’s no confirmation on when, or if, this reaches everyone. But the fact that it’s already showing up in testing is a good sign WhatsApp is serious about giving power users more flexibility.