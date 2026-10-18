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WhatsApp wants to make stickers louder and chats a little less cramped

Sound-enabled stickers are the headline act, but a redesigned compose box could be the more useful upgrade.

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WhatsApp stickers have helped users communicate everything from unfiltered rage to questionable life choices without typing a single word. Now, the messaging app wants to give those little images a voice, too. WhatsApp is testing sound stickers on Android, allowing users to attach custom audio to stickers created from images and videos. The app is also working on removing sticker outlines and redesigning its chat compose box.

WhatsApp sound stickers could make group chats considerably louder

The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.41.3. Later, Android Authority tinkered with the APK for version 2.26.41.11 and managed to get it working, offering a closer look at how these audio-powered stickers could work.

WhatsApp Animated Stickers with Sound Screenshots
Android Authority

For stickers made from still images, WhatsApp could add a sound-wave icon that lets users record their voice or pick an existing audio file. Clips can run for up to 10 seconds, and recipients can tap a volume icon to play the sound. That’s plenty of time for a dramatic gasp, a perfectly timed meme sound, or a voice note nobody asked for but everyone in the group will hear anyway.

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Additionally, animated stickers made from videos could get similar treatment, automatically carrying five seconds of audio from the original clip. Users could swap that out for a recording or another audio file, while a separate toggle could remove the outline around custom stickers for a cleaner look. Between stickers that talk and ones that look a little sharper, WhatsApp is giving group chats new ways to get their point across.

WhatsApp is also giving its chat box a makeover

Alongside the sticker upgrades, WhatsApp is experimenting with a two-line compose box. The current layout squeezes the message field and several feature icons into a single row, but the new design could move the typing area to the top line and place additional controls along the bottom. That would give the message field more room without requiring users to dig through menus every time they want to attach something. The redesign’s exact purpose isn’t clear yet, but a more flexible layout could help if WhatsApp plans to add more shortcuts.

Whatsapp New Compose Box in Leaked Build Screenshots
Old Compose UI (top) vs New Compose UI (bottom) Android Authority

Both changes remain works in progress, and WhatsApp hasn’t announced a release date. For now, there’s no guarantee that sound stickers or the redesigned compose box will reach the stable app in their current form. Still, the prospect of stickers that can actually make a noise is a fun little upgrade for an app where half the conversation already happens through memes. WhatsApp might be giving users just 10 seconds of audio, but that’s more than enough time for a group chat to become everyone’s problem.

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Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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