 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

WhatsApp’s new search shortcut saves you from digging through endless old chats

Finding an old WhatsApp message won't feel a like a task soon.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
WhatsApp on iPhone with new themes.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Searching through my WhatsApp chat history can be frustrating if on an Apple device. You’re looking for an address or perhaps even a specific picture, but actually finding it becomes the hard part. So, to deal with this, WhatsApp is apparently working on a new search shortcut inside chats and channels on iOS.

This lets users jump directly into message search without leaving the conversation first. WABetaInfo spotted the feature in WhatsApp Messenger for iOS version 26.36.74, currently available through the App Store.

WhatsApp in chat search featurehone
WaBetaInfo

The search button appears when you actually need it

The shortcut is situated near the top of the conversation interface and appears when you scroll upward through older messages. Tap it and WhatsApp immediately activates its existing search mode, where you can enter a keyword and jump between matching results.

Recommended Videos

Once you scroll back to the bottom of the conversation, the button disappears again. So it’s not hogging up the space within the messaging app. Previously, searching within a specific chat on iPhone required tapping the contact or group name, opening the chat information screen, selecting Search, and then returning to the conversation with search mode enabled.

How search inside WhatsApp works
How search inside WhatsApp works Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Channels are included in this

WhatsApp is also adding the same search button to Channels. This is where the new search shortcut would be the most useful, honestly. Channels can accumulate a huge number of updates, particularly those run by news organizations. Meaning, finding the exact message you’re looking for will be a lot easier.

WhatsApp originally tested the shortcut at the bottom of the interface in August but moved it to the top before release. WABetaInfo says the feature is currently reaching some iPhone users and should expand over the coming weeks. There is no confirmed Android rollout date yet.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Apple explains how it made the iPhone Duo crease nearly disappear
Apple says the iPhone Duo’s matte screen helps mask the crease as the display ages
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Apple has spent years watching Samsung and other Android brands refine foldable phones, so expectations were always going to be high for the iPhone Duo. One of the biggest questions was the crease running through the middle of its 7.6-inch folding display. Early hands-on impressions suggest Apple has managed to make it remarkably subtle, and the company has now explained part of how it pulled that off.

Speaking to TechRadar, Apple VP of Hardware Engineering Tom Marieb said the Duo’s matte nano-texture finish plays an important role. Glossy displays are highly reflective, which makes small variations in the surface easier to see. Apple chose a matte finish because it is more forgiving of changes around the hinge as the display ages. Marieb was confident enough to tell journalists, “Hold us accountable to that, please.”

Read more
Random meeting and event invites on your calendar could be a phishing attack. Here’s how to stay safe
Your email security may block the scam, but the calendar invite could still get through.
A man using Google Calendar on a laptop.

If a strange meeting invite has shown up on your calendar lately that you don't remember agreeing to, you're not alone, and it might not be harmless. Security firm Sublime says a technique called ICS phishing has exploded in recent months, projecting a roughly 33,000% increase in calendar-based phishing attacks between May and September alone (via ZDNET).

Why are fake calendar invites so effective?

Read more
The Galaxy S27 Ultra might finally break Samsung’s 5,000 mAh battery ceiling
Certification filings suggest the Galaxy S27 Ultra is getting its biggest battery upgrade in years.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.

Samsung's purported Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra just passed Chinese regulatory certification, and the smartphones are expected to debut early next year. 

Buried deep in the certification is the battery news most enthusiasts have been waiting for, including me (with a pinch of salt). Both phones could come with a significantly bigger battery than the outgoing models. However, the charging speed might remain the same.

Read more