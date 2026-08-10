 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

WhatsApp’s next iPhone update could make searching chats much easier

WhatsApp finally wants to make finding that one message less of a chore.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
WhatsApp app store listing open on iPhone
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Searching for an old message in a busy WhatsApp chat has always felt like more work than it should be, especially on an iPhone. WhatsApp is finally fixing that with a new button that lets you jump into search mode without ever leaving the conversation.

How do you search for a message on WhatsApp right now?

On iPhone, finding a message inside a chat means digging through menus first. You have to tap the contact or group name at the top to open the chat info screen, then tap the search button from there, which sends you back into the chat with search mode turned on.

How search inside WhatsApp works
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

While this works, it adds an unnecessary step and hides the search feature, which might not be convenient for everyone to discover. Thankfully, if what WaBetaInfo discovered comes to fruition, users will have a much easier time searching inside a chat conversation. 

What is WhatsApp changing about in-chat search?

According to the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.31.10.70 on TestFlight, the app is building a dedicated search button that lives directly on the chat screen. Instead of hopping over to chat info first, you can tap this button to start searching right away.

Recommended Videos

The button won’t sit on your screen permanently, though. It only shows up when you scroll up through older messages, working a lot like the jump to latest message button already does. Scroll up, and it appears at the bottom-right of the screen. Scroll back down to the latest messages, and it disappears again.

WhatsApp in chat search featurehone
WaBetaInfo

This might sound like a small tweak, but it removes a genuinely annoying detour. Right now, searching means leaving the chat, tapping through a menu, and landing back where you started. The new button cuts all of that down to a single tap.

WhatsApp hasn’t confirmed a release date yet, and the feature is still under development, but it’s a solid sign that faster, in-context search is finally coming for iPhone users.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
After Google, Apple may quietly turn iCloud+ into a tiered AI subscription
iOS 27 beta 5 reveals that Apple Intelligence feature limits now scale with your iCloud+ storage tier.
apple-icloud+

iOS 27's fifth beta quietly shows something Apple only hinted at during its last earnings call: paying for a higher iCloud+ tier unlocks more access to Apple Intelligence features, starting with your smart home cameras.

So how is this actually showing up right now?

Read more
Beeper just solved the headache of messaging the same person on four different apps
Beeper's newest update merges conversations with the same contact across apps into one thread.
Text, Person, Text Message

During a regular workday, I text the same handful of people across three or four different apps. It’s mostly Teams or Slack for work, WhatsApp for sharing locations or personal stuff, and Instagram for Reels (mostly memes). On lighter days, it’s manageable, but when things get busy, keeping track of different conversations has genuinely thrown me off more than once.

Beeper just shipped an update that solves that mess. The universal chat app can now compile conversations with the same person from different apps into a single chatbot. While this isn’t the only update that the platform has announced, it's perhaps the most important one.

Read more
Grok Bot wants to take work off your plate, not just answer your queries
SpaceXAI and Cursor's new Grok Bot app treats AI as a working teammate.
File, Webpage, Page

SpaceXAI and Cursor just released Grok Bot. It's built around AI agents called Bots or "teammates," if you will. 

Designed to complete real work and only check in with you when something is in the final phase and needs your approval, Grok Bot is currently available in beta on Mac, iOS, Windows, and Linux. An Android version, as well as an enterprise version, are coming soon.

Read more