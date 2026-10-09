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Wide-screen phones are having a moment, and Oppo wants a piece of the action

The rumored phone could give movies and YouTube videos more room to shine.

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Xiaomi 18 Fold
Moinak Pal / Digital Trends

Wide is the new tall in the smartphone world. Ever since the iPhone Duo leaked, it feels like every other phone maker is working on a wide-screen device. Samsung beat Apple to the punch with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Xiaomi has released the Xiaomi 18 Fold, and it looks almost identical to the iPhone Duo.

The trend isn’t stopping with foldables either. Huawei recently brought the wide design to a regular phone with its Pura X View, and now it looks like Oppo wants to join the party.

What do we know about Oppo’s wide-screen phone?

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to share some juicy details about Oppo’s wide-screen prototype. It reportedly packs a classic 16:9 display surrounded by super-thin, roughly 1mm bezels on every side. The screen is said to be about 81mm wide, with the phone staying under 85mm.

Digital Chat Station Weibo Post
Digital Chat Station / Weibo

Here’s the fun part: you won’t need to unfold this one. Oppo’s phone is a regular slab with a wide screen, much like Huawei’s Pura X View. The Huawei phone has a 16:9.5 screen and 1.05mm bezels, so Oppo could shave off a tiny bit more of the frame.

Huawei Pura X View
Huawei

That said, you should take this leak with a grain of salt. In May, the same tipster claimed the phone would get an even wider 16:10 screen and might carry the Reno X branding. We don’t know yet if Oppo is testing multiple versions or if plans have simply changed. Oppo is staying quiet for now, but rumors suggest we’ll see the phone early next year.

Why should you care about a 16:9 screen?

If you watch a lot of YouTube or Netflix on your phone, this is exciting news. Since 16:9 is the shape most videos are made in, your shows could take over the entire screen without those annoying black bars.

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It’s also a blast from the past. Phones used this exact shape for years before brands started stretching their screens to fit bigger displays in slimmer bodies. If the leaks are correct, Oppo might be bringing the classic shape back with a modern twist, and I’m here for it.


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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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