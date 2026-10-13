Xiaomi 18 Fold review: A perfect foldable for me, but it’s a hair shy of perfection

Xiaomi 18 Fold MSRP $1,640.00 Score Details “The best looking foldable right now” Pros Unique design

Battery life

Daily performance

XRing chip is a delight Cons HyperOS needs polish

No stylus support

Thermals can be better

Quick take

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is the kind of phone that gets me thinking about the future of foldables. It keeps the passport-like design that I already like, pairs it with a large 7.58-inch inner display, packs a huge 6,000mAh battery, adds 67W wired and 50W wireless charging, and most importantly, gives me a proper 3.5x periscope telephoto camera. Xiaomi has made a very compelling foldable on the hardware alone.

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I also like that Xiaomi has not tried to win the thickness Olympics at any cost. It’s around 219g and 10.68mm thick when folded, so slightly heavier and thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but I didn’t find it any harder to live with. The deep cherry red finish also gives it a hell of a lot more personality than the usual black slab of expensive glass and metal.

The problem is that the hardware is a little ahead of the software. I get some pretty cool multitasking features with HyperOS 4, like being able to run up to six apps at the same time on the inner screen with a floating window on top. In practice, I stop at two or three, because I haven’t yet found a good reason to turn my phone into a miniature control room.

Third-party app optimization is also sketchy. Some apps adapt beautifully; others clearly haven’t gotten the memo that this is a foldable. It’s not entirely Xiaomi’s fault, but it does affect the overall experience.

Then there is the elephant in the room. It is a China-only device at the moment. That means bringing it in has the usual trade-offs on availability, local support, and warranty. That makes the Xiaomi 18 Fold an incredibly interesting piece of hardware, but a slightly harder recommendation as an everyday phone for me.

Xiaomi 18 Fold specifications

Specification Details Display 5.38-inch cover, 7.58-inch inner Processor Xiaomi XRing O3, 10-core CPU clock speed Up to 4.36GHz RAM 16GB (Geekbench reading) Software HyperOS 4, Android 17 Rear cameras 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto Optical zoom 3.5x Digital zoom Up to 100x Battery 6,000mAh Wired charging 67W Wireless charging 50W Weight ~219g Folded thickness 10.68mm Build Metal frame Colours Cherry red, black, white Cover glass Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0 Inner display protection Dual-layer ultra-thin glass Stylus support No Availability China; global launch unconfirmed

A brief background

Foldables have reached an interesting stage. The early generation was basically a demonstration of technological possibility. Manufacturers wanted to prove that a phone could become a tablet without exploding, breaking in half, or making you question your financial decisions every time you opened it. Things are different now. The basic folding mechanism is no longer the headline. Manufacturers are competing on proportions, cameras, battery life, software, thermals and, increasingly, how much of the conventional smartphone experience they can preserve while giving me a much larger screen.

When I first started using it, the thing that stood out to me was not the processor or the camera count. It was the shape. Xiaomi has gone with a passport-style outer display, and I have always preferred this approach to the extremely tall and narrow cover screens that some foldables use. The idea is simple. When the phone is closed, I still want it to behave like a normal phone. I want to type, scroll, browse, check messages, and use social media without feeling like I am operating a TV remote. Then, when I need more screen real estate, I want to open it and suddenly have a much larger canvas. The Xiaomi 18 Fold gets that fundamental idea right.

The phone has a 5.38-inch cover display and a 7.58-inch inner display, both with a roughly 2:1 aspect ratio. That gives the phone a very different personality from a conventional slab smartphone and, to me, makes more sense than chasing extreme narrowness. There is another reason the Xiaomi 18 Fold caught my attention. It arrived at a time when the foldable market was becoming significantly more competitive, with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 already established and Apple entering the category with the iPhone Duo.

That makes Xiaomi’s approach more important than it might otherwise seem. The company is not simply producing another foldable. It is showing what it thinks a modern large-screen foldable should look and feel like. And after spending time with it, I think Xiaomi has got a lot right. But I also think it still has some homework to do.

Xiaomi 18 Fold design and build

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is a really good-looking phone, and I say that despite the fact that I am usually more interested in function than flashy finishes. The deep cherry red colour on my unit immediately grabbed my attention. It has a matching metal frame, and the combination gives the phone a much more distinctive appearance than the sea of black, silver and grey foldables that have started to dominate the market.

There are black and white versions as well, but if I were spending my own money, the cherry red would be my pick. The more important part of the design, however, is the proportions. When folded, the Xiaomi 18 Fold retains that passport-style shape I have come to appreciate. The corners are also more rounded than what I associate with Samsung’s Fold line, so when I open it, the phone looks a little softer and less aggressively boxy.

That may sound like a small design detail, but with foldables, proportions make a huge difference to how natural the device feels. A phone can be technically impressive and still feel awkward in the hand. The Xiaomi 18 Fold doesn’t have that problem.

It is not, however, particularly thin or light.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes in at around 201g and 9.7mm when folded, while the Xiaomi 18 Fold is around 219g and 10.68mm. So, yes, Xiaomi has lost the spec-sheet battle here.

But the interesting thing is that I didn’t constantly feel those extra grams. If I place both phones next to each other, I can absolutely tell which one is heavier and thicker. But when I am simply carrying the Xiaomi 18 Fold around or using it throughout the day, it never feels like I am carrying a small brick.

Xiaomi has essentially made a decision here. Instead of squeezing every last millimetre out of the chassis, the company has given itself room for a large battery and substantial hardware. For a foldable, I think that is a reasonable trade-off. The phone is wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, while Samsung’s device is taller. Personally, I prefer Xiaomi’s proportions because the outer display feels more like a conventional phone.

That is particularly useful when I am doing something quickly. I don’t have to open the phone just to read a message, browse something, or perform a simple task. The hinge and folding mechanism also feel like they belong on a premium device. More importantly, the entire phone feels cohesive when closed and unfolded.

There is one design-related compromise that I noticed repeatedly, though, and it is something that becomes unavoidable with large foldables: the inner screen is a fingerprint magnet.

I could clean it before using the phone, and a short session later there would be smudges appearing again. This is especially noticeable because the inner display is such a large uninterrupted surface. It is not a Xiaomi-specific problem, but it is something you need to accept when you buy a foldable. Overall, I really like the Xiaomi 18 Fold’s design. It is not the thinnest or lightest foldable around, but it feels deliberate rather than compromised.

Score: 9/10

Xiaomi 18 Fold display

The displays are arguably the main reason to buy a foldable in the first place, and Xiaomi has given me two screens that are genuinely useful rather than treating the outer display as an emergency backup. The cover screen measures 5.38 inches, while the inner folding display measures 7.58 inches. Both follow the same general 2:1 philosophy, which makes the transition between the two screens feel more natural.

The cover display is especially important to me because I use it as a normal smartphone screen. This is where Xiaomi’s passport-style approach works so well. When the phone is closed, I don’t feel like I am using a compromised version of a smartphone. It is still wide enough to type on and comfortable enough for everyday tasks.

Then I open it, and the experience changes completely. The 7.58-inch inner screen is obviously much larger, and that extra space is useful for everything from reading to multitasking. The two screens use different glass technologies. The cover display uses Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0, while the folding panel uses a newer dual-layer UTG construction. And yes, there is still a crease.

We need to have this conversation because I think foldable manufacturers have reached the point where pretending creases don’t exist is silly. They do.

The good news is that the crease on the Xiaomi 18 Fold is nowhere near as dramatic as what we saw on some early foldables. I can see it from certain angles and feel it when I run my finger across the centre of the screen, but it does not dominate the experience.

That said, if I compare the inner display experience purely based on the crease, I still prefer what Oppo has done with the Find N6 – but then it was one of the very first brands to venture into that passport-design category under the guise of a foldable. I also personally prefer the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s inner display experience overall.

Samsung’s panel feels more mature to me, and the crease is less distracting in everyday use. Brightness itself is not something I consider a major issue on the Xiaomi. The bigger problem is the practical reality of having such a huge folding surface.

Keeping it clean is surprisingly annoying. And unlike the iPhone Duo, the Xiaomi 18 Fold does not have stylus support. For me, that isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker because I don’t use a stylus on my phone every day, but it does limit the productivity argument slightly. The Xiaomi 18 Fold’s display hardware is good. I just don’t think it completely redefines what I expect from a foldable screen. The form factor does most of the heavy lifting.

Score: 9/10

Xiaomi 18 Fold software

This is where my experience with the Xiaomi 18 Fold became more complicated. I like HyperOS 4. I also think the software is one of the biggest areas where Xiaomi still needs to polish the experience. The hardware clearly knows it is a foldable. The software sometimes seems to forget.

There are situations where rotating the phone causes apps to suddenly become unnecessarily large in portrait orientation. Other applications behave differently depending on whether I am using the cover display or the inner display.

TikTok, for example, can crop differently depending on the screen. Instagram Reels behaves better on the cover screen, while Facebook on the inner display doesn’t feel completely optimised. YouTube, on the other hand, adapts much better.

This isn’t entirely Xiaomi’s fault.

Foldables are still unusual enough that third-party developers need to make specific adjustments for different aspect ratios, orientations and screen configurations. Even Samsung, which has had years to work on this category, cannot force every developer to optimise every application perfectly.

But as a user, that distinction doesn’t always matter. If an app behaves strangely, I still experience it as a problem with my phone. That is one of the unavoidable challenges of foldables. You can build beautiful hardware, but the experience ultimately depends on what happens when I launch the apps I use every day.

Where Xiaomi absolutely flexes, though, is multitasking. HyperOS 4 can run up to six apps simultaneously on the inner display, with the option of adding a floating window on top.

Technically, that is ridiculous. I mean that as a compliment.

Six apps on a smartphone screen sounds like something designed specifically to make a phone reviewer say, “Look what it can do.” And yes, I tried it. But after the novelty wore off, I went back to using two or three apps at once.

Maybe I am not ambitious enough. Maybe there is a secret society of foldable power users running six applications simultaneously while managing a spreadsheet, watching YouTube, replying to WhatsApp, and conducting international diplomacy. I am not one of them.

Still, I appreciate having the option. Two or three apps running together is already genuinely useful. I can browse something while taking notes, keep a messaging application open while working in another app, or have a video playing while doing something else.

This is where the large inner display earns its keep. Xiaomi has built some impressive software tools around the hardware. The problem is consistency. The multitasking experience feels considerably more mature than the way some individual third-party applications adapt to the display. That makes the software feel like a work in progress rather than a finished product.

Score: 8/10

Xiaomi 18 Fold Performance

The Xiaomi 18 Fold takes an interesting approach to performance because Xiaomi isn’t using Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon processor here. Instead, the phone is powered by Xiaomi’s own Xring 03 processor. That is significant because it shows Xiaomi is trying to control more of its hardware stack rather than simply buying the latest available flagship chip and putting it inside a phone. This is also one of the reasons I find the Xiaomi 18 Fold particularly interesting.

Xiaomi is no longer just competing on hardware design. It is trying to own more of what is happening underneath the chassis. In everyday use, the result is exactly what I would expect from a modern flagship.

Apps open quickly. Scrolling feels smooth. Multitasking is responsive. Switching between applications does not feel like the phone is struggling to keep up. The large inner display also makes the performance feel more useful because I am naturally inclined to run more applications at once.

There is an important RAM detail here, though. The 1TB version gets LPDDR6 RAM, while the lower-storage configuration uses LPDDR5X. I had the LPDDR6 unit, and boy, that was one quick phone. In normal usage, performance was a breeze and a no-brainer. However, gaming is where things become more complicated. Foldables have an inherent thermal challenge because there is more hardware packed into a relatively constrained chassis. Unlike a conventional slab phone, you cannot simply keep adding space wherever you want. During longer gaming sessions, the Xiaomi 18 Fold gets warm.

That isn’t unique to Xiaomi. It is part of the compromise that comes with the form factor. For short gaming sessions like PUBG, I have no major complaints. But if you are buying this phone specifically to spend hours pushing demanding games at maximum settings, I would pay closer attention to thermal behaviour than I would with a conventional flagship.

This is one of those situations where the word “foldable” matters. The processor can be extremely capable, but sustained performance depends on how effectively the phone can dissipate the heat generated by that processor. For normal use, however, the Xiaomi 18 Fold feels fast. Very fast. And that is ultimately what I care about more than a specification-sheet flex.

Also, the Xiaomi 18 Fold’s gaming dock is designed to give you quick access to performance controls without leaving your game. As shown in the photo, the floating panel provides a live frame-rate reading, CPU and memory usage, alongside separate Balanced and Performance modes. You also get options for enhanced visuals, touch controls, network speed optimisation and memory management, plus shortcuts for voice changing, screenshots and screen recording.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Benchmarks

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is my first experience with Xiaomi’s XRing O3 chipset, and the interesting part isn’t simply how fast it can run a benchmark. It’s how well that performance translates into everyday use, and whether the processor can maintain it when I push the phone harder.

The Geekbench 7 test on the XRing O3 scored 2,635 in single-core and 10,336 in multi-core testing. These results indicated strong CPU capability, with the multi-core score reflecting the processor’s ability to distribute work across its 10 cores. Its reported configuration consists of two cores reaching up to 4.36GHz, four at 3.69 GHz, and another four at 3.15GHz. That tiered arrangement allows the processor to handle different workloads across its core clusters.

However, peak performance is only half the story. My sustained CPU tests revealed a noticeable drop after the initial burst, with performance settling at a lower level for the remainder of the workload. This is where the XRing O3 becomes more interesting, because the results suggest that its long-duration performance is more constrained than its initial speed might imply.

The thermal tests are where I became more cautious. The battery temperature reached 50.1°C, while the monitoring app estimated the CPU temperature at 52.3°C. These are readings from the monitoring session rather than measurements taken under a controlled laboratory protocol, but they indicate that the phone was dealing with considerable heat during testing.

The CPU Throttling Test recorded a slowdown of up to 67% in one run and 68% in another. The graphs show an initial burst of performance followed by a sharp reduction, after which processing throughput remains at a lower, relatively stable level. This suggests that the phone’s thermal and power management systems are limiting sustained output to keep the workload running.

CPU throttling test results

The 48% and 34% results are the app’s reported summary metrics, while the 67% and 68% figures are the selected-value slowdown readings at particular points in the tests. They describe different aspects of the test and should not be treated as interchangeable.

What does this mean when I use the phone? For ordinary tasks, very little is likely to change. Browsing, messaging, watching videos, and switching between applications generally involve short bursts of processing, and the XRing O3 has enough capability to handle those comfortably. Extended gaming, sustained video processing, and other demanding workloads are more likely to expose its thermal limitations.

I also couldn’t obtain a usable 3DMark result because the application failed to connect to its servers. Consequently, I cannot draw a firm conclusion about the GPU’s sustained performance from these screenshots alone.

Overall, the XRing O3 feels like a capable first-generation foundation for Xiaomi’s in-house flagship silicon, with strong CPU performance and enough headroom for demanding everyday use. Its biggest question is not whether it can run quickly, but how much of that speed it can maintain under prolonged load. I would like to see Xiaomi refine its thermal management and software scheduling through future updates, although these tests alone cannot establish whether software or the physical cooling system is primarily responsible.

For now, I wouldn’t call the XRing O3 underpowered. I would call it a promising chipset whose sustained performance needs more attention, particularly in a foldable where prolonged workloads can generate considerable heat.

Score: 8/10

Xiaomi 18 Fold Cameras

The camera system is one of the Xiaomi 18 Fold’s biggest hardware advantages, particularly for someone like me who gets annoyed when flagship foldables cut corners with telephoto photography.

Foldables have traditionally asked you to make peace with camera compromises. You get the big screen, the clever hinge and the party trick of turning your phone into a tiny tablet, but the cameras often feel like they were invited to the flagship party at the last minute. The Xiaomi 18 Fold, thankfully, makes a fairly convincing case for itself.

The triple-camera setup comprises a 200MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. All three carry Leica branding, which brings its own flavour to the imaging experience. The main camera produces sharp outdoor photographs with pleasingly saturated colours. They can lean a little towards the brighter side, but the results are attractive without looking like they’ve been dragged through an aggressive editing app.

Low-light photography is another pleasant surprise. Indoor scenes, challenging LED lighting, and night shots all came out looking surprisingly good in my testing. Portraits also held up well, with decent detail and an appealing overall look. No, this isn’t going to replace a dedicated camera or necessarily beat the best conventional camera phones, but the results are good enough that I wouldn’t feel compelled to carry a second phone just for photography.

The 3x telephoto camera deserves particular credit. Having proper optical zoom on a foldable makes a meaningful difference, whether you’re photographing people, architecture, or something you’d rather not walk across the street to capture. You can push digital zoom as far as 100x, although I’d treat that figure as a flexibility boast rather than a promise of spectacular detail. The ultra-wide camera is useful, too, while the ability to preview shots on the large inner display makes framing photographs an enjoyable experience.

Then there’s the foldable party trick that actually earns its keep. Unfold the phone, use the cover screen as a viewfinder, and take selfies with the rear cameras. The difference in quality is immediately apparent, and the Leica colour treatment makes those shots particularly appealing. The 16MP cameras on the cover and inner displays are perfectly serviceable for video calls, but I’d much rather use the main cameras whenever possible.

Video recording goes up to 8K at 24fps on the rear cameras, while my 4K 60fps footage also looked solid. The front cameras support 1080p recording. Overall, the Xiaomi 18 Fold’s cameras aren’t class-leading across the board, but they’re versatile, capable, and surprisingly enjoyable to use. For a foldable, that’s a win worth celebrating.

Score: 8/10

Xiaomi 18 Fold battery life and charging

Battery life is one of the areas where the Xiaomi 18 Fold looks almost absurd on paper. There is a 6,000mAh battery inside the phone, along with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For a foldable, that sounds excellent. I also appreciate the fact that Xiaomi has chosen battery capacity over simply making the phone as thin as possible.

The interesting part is that the 6,000mAh battery doesn’t automatically mean dramatically better real-world endurance than every competing foldable. In my actual use, battery life was dramatically different from what I was getting from the Galaxy Z Fold 8. That might sound disappointing until you remember what the Xiaomi is powering.

There are two displays. One of them is a large 7.58-inch folding panel. There is also the processor, cameras, multitasking, and all the software running in the background. Battery capacity is only one part of the equation. A larger battery helps, obviously, but power efficiency, display brightness, refresh behaviour, processor efficiency, and software optimisation all determine how long the phone actually lasts.

Still, if you give me the choice between having a 6,000mAh battery and having a smaller one simply to make the phone thinner, I’ll take the bigger battery. The charging setup is also strong. 67W wired charging gives me a fast way to top up when I need it, while 50W wireless charging is particularly useful when I am working at a desk.

The phone also has decent speakers. The only issue I noticed was their placement. Depending on how I hold the phone while it is unfolded, the sound can feel more heavily weighted toward one side. That is not necessarily a deal-breaker, but it is another example of the compromises manufacturers have to make when they are designing a device that physically folds in half. It is something I noticed, but it never ruined the experience.

Score: 8/10

Should you buy the Xiaomi 18 Fold?

If you are looking for a conventional smartphone that happens to fold, I would be more cautious. If you are specifically looking for a foldable and are willing to import one, the Xiaomi 18 Fold becomes much more interesting. I would seriously consider it if the things I value most are a passport-style form factor, a large inner screen, strong multitasking, a huge battery, and a dedicated telephoto camera.

Those are meaningful advantages. The 3.5x periscope camera in particular is something I would miss if I went back to a foldable without a proper telephoto lens. The design also works extremely well for me. I like the fact that the phone doesn’t feel unnecessarily tall when it is closed, and the rounded corners make it feel slightly less industrial than some competing foldables. The biggest reason I would hesitate is software.

Samsung still feels more mature to me when it comes to foldable optimisation. Xiaomi has done a lot with HyperOS 4, but I don’t think the company has completely solved the problem of making every app behave naturally across two very different displays. The second reason is the import situation. If Xiaomi officially sells the 18 Fold in your market with proper warranty and support, my recommendation would be a resounding hell yeah!

If I have to import it from another country, I would think carefully before spending this kind of money. A foldable is not exactly the type of phone where I want to discover six months later that getting a repair is complicated. So, would I buy it?

If official support were available, yes, I would seriously consider it. As an imported China-only phone, I would be more cautious. And that distinction is important. The Xiaomi 18 Fold itself is not the problem. In many ways, it is the opposite. It is an impressive demonstration of how competitive the foldable market is becoming. Xiaomi has built a foldable that feels different, has a huge battery, powerful hardware, impressive multitasking capabilities, and one of the more sensible camera systems I have seen on a foldable.

What it needs now is polish. Give this hardware better software optimisation, broader availability, and official support, and Xiaomi suddenly has a very serious contender on its hands. For now, the Xiaomi 18 Fold feels like a glimpse of what the next generation of foldables could look like. And honestly, I am glad Xiaomi is pushing the category in this direction.

Why not try

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: In my opinion, the most obvious rival to the Xiaomi 18 Fold is the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung has been working on its foldable experience for years, and its multitasking software is a huge part of the appeal. I’d be particularly curious to see how its design and/or day-to-day usability stack up against Xiaomi’s passport-style approach.

OPPO Find N6: If I wanted to explore beyond the raw specs and get a feel for a foldable, the OPPO Find N6 would be the rival I’d check out. With a big inner display, support for a stylus, and a focus on minimizing the crease, it’s an intriguing alternative. The real question for me is whether those features make it more comfortable to use as a phone and as a productivity device.

HONOR Magic V6: The HONOR Magic V6 attracts me for a different reason. A slim design, a large battery, and fast charging help to address some of the practical compromises that still come with foldable phones. I want to see if HONOR can make something that is less of a technology showcase and more of a reliable everyday phone.

Now I know there will be someone thinking, ‘Why not the iPhone Duo?’- mainly because it’s not yet available in any market across the globe – and secondly, it sits at a higher price bracket than the Xiaomi, which is priced at 10,500 yuan in China, which is roughly USD 1,640 in the US market.

How we tested

I’ve been using the Xiaomi 18 Fold as my daily driver, and I’ve reviewed its design, display, software, cameras, battery life, and day-to-day performance. I ran Geekbench 7 for some synthetic benchmarks and to get a feel for single- and multi-core CPU performance, then ran both 10-minute and 20-minute sessions of the CPU Throttling Test to see how well sustained performance held up under long workloads. But the end results were out of reach, and I couldn’t get any benchmarks to finish on the phone I threw at it.

I also checked the CPU clock speeds, activity patterns, and temperature readings using available monitoring tools. AnTuTu Benchmark was launched, but the tests didn’t get a final score. 3DMark just couldn’t connect to its servers and had no valid result to report. I considered these findings in light of my own daily multitasking and long-term usage. The thermal and throttling numbers are indicative of the sessions tested and not controlled lab measurements, and should be interpreted as such.

FAQs (Frequently asked questions)

Does the Xiaomi 18 Fold have a good display?

Yes. The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a 5.38-inch cover display and a 7.58-inch inner display, both using Xiaomi’s Hyper RGB OLED technology. The screens support a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The inner display also features an anti-reflective coating, while the crease is shallow enough to be relatively unobtrusive during everyday use.

Is the Xiaomi 18 Fold good for gaming?

Not particularly if sustained performance is your priority. The XRing O3 chipset delivers strong peak performance, but my testing revealed significant thermal throttling during extended workloads. While casual gaming should be manageable, demanding titles can expose performance drops. The built-in gaming dock offers performance modes, touch controls, and monitoring tools, but it cannot eliminate the phone’s thermal limitations.

Does the Xiaomi 18 Fold support a stylus?

No. Despite its large 7.58-inch inner display, the Xiaomi 18 Fold does not support stylus input. That’s a missed opportunity for a device that offers plenty of screen space for handwritten notes, annotations, and creative work.

How good are the Xiaomi 18 Fold’s cameras?

The Xiaomi 18 Fold has a triple rear-camera system comprising a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. I found its outdoor photographs sharp and colourful, while indoor and low-light shots were surprisingly capable. The ability to use the rear cameras for selfies is another major advantage.

How long does the Xiaomi 18 Fold battery last?

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. In my testing, battery life was broadly comparable to what I’d expect from a capable everyday smartphone. Actual endurance will depend on how frequently you use the inner display, play games, and multitask.

Can the Xiaomi 18 Fold replace a tablet?

To an extent. Its 7.58-inch inner display is well suited to reading, watching videos, browsing and running multiple apps. HyperOS 4 supports split-screen multitasking and floating windows, making the phone useful for productivity on the go. However, inconsistent app optimisation and the absence of stylus support limit its potential as a complete tablet replacement.

Is the Xiaomi 18 Fold available globally?

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is currently a China-market device, and a global launch has not been confirmed. Importing one may be possible through third-party sellers, but buyers should consider warranty coverage, after-sales support, regional software differences, and network compatibility before making a purchase.

What is the biggest weakness of the Xiaomi 18 Fold?

For me, it’s the gap between the chipset’s peak capabilities and its sustained performance. The XRing O3 delivers strong benchmark results, but thermal throttling becomes apparent under prolonged workloads. Software inconsistencies and uneven third-party app optimisation also prevent the experience from feeling as polished as the hardware deserves.