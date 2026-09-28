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I tried Xiaomi’s 18 Pro and Pro Max, and they’re playing a different flagship game

The latest Snapdragon chips are only the beginning. Xiaomi has packed these flagships with 200MP cameras, huge batteries, dual displays and plenty of AI tricks.

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Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Rear Display
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Most Chinese smartphone brands have mastered a familiar flagship formula: put the latest Snapdragon chip inside, throw in a ridiculous amount of RAM, quote some eye-watering benchmark numbers, and call it a day. Xiaomi, however, seems to be playing a slightly different game with the 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.

Xiaomi 18 Pro on Stand
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

I got to try both phones at Snapdragon Summit, and while Qualcomm’s latest silicon is obviously a big part of the story, Xiaomi isn’t stopping there. The two phones bring Leica-branded cameras, excellent displays on both sides, hardware-level privacy features, plenty of AI tricks, and absolutely massive batteries.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Gray Colour
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

And unlike the previous generation, both the Pro and Pro Max are finally headed for global markets before the end of the year. That makes them considerably more interesting than just another China-exclusive spec monster. On paper, at least, Xiaomi is ticking an awful lot of flagship boxes at once.

These phones are surprisingly easy to hold

The first thing that caught me off guard was the design. Both phones look clean and understated, particularly from the front, where the extremely slim bezels and flat displays immediately caught my attention. I have always been a fan of flat screens, so Xiaomi gets a few brownie points from me right away.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Display
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

The curved edges around the frame also make the phones comfortable to grip, and neither device feels awkward despite the amount of hardware Xiaomi has squeezed inside.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Side Shot to show thickness
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

That last bit is especially impressive when the battery numbers enter the conversation. The 18 Pro packs a 7,000mAh cell, while the Pro Max goes completely bonkers with an 8,500mAh battery. Yet, during my hands-on, neither felt like the kind of phone that secretly doubles as a dumbbell. Both were surprisingly ergonomic and easy to handle.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max colours pink blue
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

I also got to see the Blue, Pink, and Gray finishes, and the Gray is easily my favourite. It has a polished, almost gunmetal-like appearance that looks premium without desperately trying to announce it.

The rear display finally has a job

Xiaomi isn’t exactly new to the rear-display party. The Xiaomi 17 Pro already experimented with the idea, but the 18 Pro series makes a much stronger case for keeping that secondary screen around. It can handle notifications, quick-access functions, widgets, and other interactive elements, while also doubling as a viewfinder when taking photos with the main camera array.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Rear Display Featured
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

One feature that caught my attention was Lumi, Xiaomi’s smart companion. I only got basic hands-on time with it at the demo area, so I won’t pretend to have uncovered all its tricks, but it gives the rear screen a distinct personality.

Smart Companion LUMI on the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Rear Display
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Xiaomi has also added small app cards for glanceable tasks — like live step counts, media controls, and timers. In other words, the rear screen is slowly evolving from “just a fancy panel on the opposite side” into something genuinely functional.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

The camera viewfinder, however, is the easiest feature to appreciate immediately. I compared a selfie taken using the standard front camera with one captured using the 200MP rear sensor while framing it through the secondary display. As expected, the difference was massive.

Selfie Camera Sample comparison on the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max - Front Camera (left), Rear Camera (right)
Front Camera (left), Rear Camera (right) Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

The rear camera delivered considerably more detail, while the natural optical bokeh made the image look much more like it came from a dedicated camera. Suddenly, that extra screen doesn’t seem quite so silly.

The Snapdragon muscle is only half the story

Performance was expectedly fast during my limited time with both phones. The 18 Pro gets Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Pro Max steps things up with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Xiaomi has also continued its familiar tradition of being among the first manufacturers to put Qualcomm’s newest flagship silicon into a shipping device.

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max hands on with Specifications specs
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

You’ve seen the benchmark scores already online, so let’s skip that and talk about real-world usage. Both devices felt fast, responsive, and appropriately flagship-grade. More importantly, though, Xiaomi hasn’t treated raw processor power as the sole headline while forgetting everything else.

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The new silicon works alongside serious camera optics, huge batteries, high-end displays, and a growing layer of AI features. That’s what makes the 18 Pro series so compelling: the raw horsepower is just one piece of a much larger puzzle.

The privacy display needs some privacy

This is where my enthusiasm becomes a little more complicated. Xiaomi’s hardware-level Privacy Display is clever, particularly because it manages to preserve color quality better than Samsung’s approach. I didn’t have the Galaxy S26 Ultra beside me for a proper side-by-side test, but the difference was immediately obvious to me.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Privacy Display Settings and Features
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Colour was one of the first things I noticed when I tried Samsung’s privacy display, and the effect is hard to unsee. Thankfully, Xiaomi’s implementation doesn’t seem to suffer from the same compromise. Even with Privacy Display switched on, colours on the 18 Pro remain noticeably more vibrant and natural. Xiaomi also lets users hide specific apps or even certain parts of an app, which I found genuinely useful.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Privacy Display in Action when viewed from the side
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

However, Samsung wins if the primary goal is simply to make the screen completely unreadable to someone standing next to you. With Xiaomi’s Privacy Display enabled, the screen gets darker from an angle, but I could still make out what was happening on it.

So there is an interesting trade-off here: do I want my display to look better, or do I want my privacy shield to work harder?

Still, after trying both phones, I’m impressed by the bigger picture. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max aren’t just spec-sheet monsters. Xiaomi seems to be trying to build a complete flagship experience. And with both phones finally going global, I’m very curious to see how this approach fares against the iPhone 18 Pro, Galaxy S26, and Pixel 11 once full review units land.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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